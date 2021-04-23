“Flow Sensors Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Flow Sensors market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244284

Key Market Trends:

Oil and Gas Vertical is Expected to Hold Major Share

– As the demand for oil and gas equipment is increasing in an effective manner, it is expected that the adoption of flow sensors will also proportionally increase with the par.

– Flow measurement is critical throughout the upstream oil and gas sector from upstream operations that span offshore to onshore activities, including well testing, enhanced oil recovery, fractionation, completion, and separation to recover and prepare crude oil and natural gas.

– During the exploration and drilling stages at oil and gas fields, there is a need for accurate and dependable flow instrumentation to ensure production is optimized.

– Further, when a shale gas reserve has been found, the first stage of the extraction process is to pump water-based solutions into the well to release the trapped gas, where again monitoring the flow is necessary to verify the outputs of hydraulic-driven equipment such as power units on drilling rigs, and to monitor test machinery and tools for proper fluid flow rates.

– The choice of the suitable flow sensor for fuel gas to flare and acid gas measurements, as well as monitoring liquefied natural gas (LNG) during the processing, transportation, and storage is critical. Further, the adoption of automation across the oil and gas value chain has also had a major impact on the adoption of flow sensors owing to the greater need for efficiency and accuracy in the operation of these equipment.

North America to Account for the Largest Share

– North America holds the largest market share for the flow sensors market owing to the thoroughly developed oil & gas, chemicals and power generation industries.

– The North American renewable power generation sector is expected to continue to invest significantly in new projects in 2017. According to the US Department of Energy, the hydropower sector is expected to grow from the current capacity of 101 GW to almost 150 GW by 2050.

– An improving economy (the is expected to hold its strong position as an exporter of chemicals) and a rebounding manufacturing sector are further expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

– North America has been a forerunner in the deployment of smarter manufacturing infrastructure, based on IoT techniques, companies establish and maintain an operational process across control methods, manufacturing, and business processes.

Market Overview:

The flow sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.14%, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. While modern technologies such as Coriolis, ultrasonic, magnetic, and vortex flow sensors are a major competition to traditional measurement technologies, these modern technologies have also witnessed competition among themselves. Each flow technology has the unique merits that make it well suited for certain applications.

– The revival of the oil & gas and the expanding infrastructure in the water & wastewater industry are likely to drive growth in the medium to long term. Growth opportunities are opening in developing economies, such as China and that have developed their oil and gas and chemical industries.

– Emerging technologies such as IIoT, asset management, and advanced diagnostics are forming new collaboration among users and suppliers. Moreover, strategies for both end users and suppliers have leveraged advancements in networking and cloud platforms as well as service offerings including data and analytics.

– Flow sensors offer a range of advantages, due to which, they are increasingly used in coal-fired, fuel oil and natural gas, geothermal, hydroelectric, and nuclear power plants. Increasing stringency in regulations related to the control of emission of toxic gases gas from power plants has increased the adoption of flow sensors.

– However, unskilled labor, lack of understanding pertaining to operational processes of smart flow sensors, and high initial costs associated with these advanced products are factors likely to threaten market growth. Similarly, lack of adequate calibration facilities in MEA, coupled with political instability in the region, will adversely impact the region’s growth.< Key Manufacturers Like

Rechner Sensors

Proxitron GmbH

Siemens AG

Sika AG

First Sensor AG

Emerson Electric Co.

SICK AG

OMEGA Engineering

Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG

TSI Incorporated

Keyence Corporation