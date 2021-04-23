The report focuses on the favorable Global “Flexible Electronics market” and its expanding nature. The Flexible Electronics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Flexible Electronics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Flexible Electronics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Flexible Electronics market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

3D Integration in Healthcare is Allocated to Grow the Market

– As 3D printed market is growing, it has a wider area of application in healthcare sector by using 3D printed flexible electronic devices. 3D printer that paves the way for direct printing of biomedical devices onto human skin, this printer builds flexible electronic sensors that measure pressure in the body. They’re expected to improve sensation in prosthetic hands and surgical robotic arms.

– The 3D printed flexible electrical glove could be used for comfort thermotherapy of the patient’s hand, as the heat formed by these flexible electronic devices can treat injury points through enhancing the blood flow and reducing pain.

– These 3D printed flexible electronic devices can be applied widely in the fields of prosthetic organs for the disabled person. In July 2018, Humanity & Inclusion (NGO in ) was responsible for fabricating approximately 100 orthopedic electronic devices for those in need in Madagascar, Togo, Mali, and Niger regions.

– As complex electronics can be 3D printed at micron resolution which are enabling cheaper medical gadgets, these advantages render 3D printed flexible electronic devices as the future trend and provide great opportunity for the development of flexible electronic devices.

Asia-Pacific to Execute Significant Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market in the flexible electronics market. The region is considered as a stronghold for the consumer electronics market as majority of the top electronic manufacturing companies have their origins in Asia.

– The market is dominated by computer hardware and smartphones. With growing demand for compact and light-weight electronic devices such as wearables, the flexible electronics market is bound to show positive numbers in the long run. There has been a significant rise in the usage of fitness wearables especially in the case of the population concerned about the fitness issues and other sportspersons, such as divers, cyclists and race runners. Therefore, this rising trend of wearable devices is expected to drive the market in this region.

– China has developed a robust indigenous liquid crystal display (LCD) industry which it is using to leverage market entry in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, by which the demand of flexible electronics will grow in the country.

Detailed TOC of Flexible Electronics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Employment of Flexible Electronic Components for IoT Applications

5.2.2 Support for Solar Energy Projects

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Established Market of Traditional Electronics

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By Application

7.1.1 Sensing

7.1.2 Lighting

7.1.3 Display

7.2 By End User

7.2.1 Consumer Electronics

7.2.2 Automotive

7.2.3 Healthcare

7.2.4 Military

7.2.5 Defense

7.2.6 Other End Users

7.3 Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.4 Latin America

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 3M

8.1.2 Blue Spark Technologies

8.1.3 E Ink Holdings, Inc.

8.1.4 Enfucell

8.1.5 LG Electronics Inc.

8.1.6 OLEDWorks

8.1.7 Panasonic Corporation

8.1.8 Royole Corporation

8.1.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

8.1.10 Solar Frontier

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

