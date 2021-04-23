Global “Animal Feed Enzymes Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Animal feed enzymes are gaining importance as they play an important role in improving feed digestibility, cost reduction, nutrient absorption, and better performance. Enzymes are achieving popularity as they are replacing antibiotics for the improved health and performance of livestock.

In the world, the main manufacturers include Novozymes, DuPont (Danisco), AB Enzymes, DSM, Aum Enzymes, BASF, CHR.Hansen, Soufflet Group and so on. Novozymes is the biggest manufacturer in the world, in 2016 it sold 72.59 K MT feed enzymes. The market concentration isn’t relatively dispersed, the top 3 manufacturers totally take about 34% share of the global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market

The global Animal Feed Enzymes market was valued at USD 1243.2 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 1732.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Animal Feed Enzymes industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Animal Feed Enzymes Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Animal Feed Enzymes manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Animal Feed Enzymes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Animal Feed Enzymes industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Animal Feed Enzymes by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Animal Feed Enzymes market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Novozymes

DuPont

AB Enzymes

DSM

Aum Enzymes

BASF

CHR.Hansen

Soufflet Group

SEB

Kemin

Yiduoli

Adisseo

Longda Bio-products

Sunhy Group

Beijing Smistyle

Beijing Challenge Group

Sunson

Youtell Biochemical

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Animal Feed Enzymes market is primarily split into:

Phytases

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Others

By the end users/application, Animal Feed Enzymes market report covers the following segments:

Poultry Feed

Swine Feed

Ruminant Feed

Aquaculture Feed

Others Feed

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Animal Feed Enzymes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animal Feed Enzymes

1.2 Animal Feed Enzymes Segment by Type

1.3 Animal Feed Enzymes Segment by Application

1.4 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Animal Feed Enzymes Industry

1.6 Animal Feed Enzymes Market Trends

2 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Animal Feed Enzymes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Animal Feed Enzymes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Animal Feed Enzymes Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Animal Feed Enzymes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Animal Feed Enzymes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Animal Feed Enzymes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Animal Feed Enzymes Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Animal Feed Enzymes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Enzymes Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Animal Feed Enzymes Business

7 Animal Feed Enzymes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Animal Feed Enzymes Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Animal Feed Enzymes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Animal Feed Enzymes Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Animal Feed Enzymes Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Animal Feed Enzymes Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Animal Feed Enzymes Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Enzymes Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

