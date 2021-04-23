Global “Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market” Analysis 2021-2027:

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as a ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.

For industry structure analysis, the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 63.82% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market

The global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market was valued at USD 816 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 1201.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

project the value and sales volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions. This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report forecast global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market growth to reach Million USD in 2021 with a heavy CAGR value during the period of 2021-2027. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Product values are estimated based on manufacturers’ revenue. Estimates of the regional markets for Platform Screen Doors (PSD) are based on the applications market.

Based on the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market trend, development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail.

The Report Provides Detailed Profile and Data Information Analysis Of Leading Company:

Nabtesco

Kangni

Faiveley(Wabtec)

Fangda

Jiacheng Corporation

Panasonic

Horton Automatics

Stanley

Shanghai Electric

Westinghouse(Knorr-Bremse)

KTK

Manusa

Market Segment by Product Type:

Full-Closed Type

Semi-Closed Type

Half Height Type

Market Segment by Product Application:

Metro

Other Transportation

The negative global impacts of the coronavirus are already there, significantly affecting the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market size in 2021. This report studies and analyzes the in-depth impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry.

In addition, the report provides insight into main drivers of market demand and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled, and their market shares in the global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market are discussed. And this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects of the global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market for 2015-2027.

Get a Sample PDF of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Report 2021

