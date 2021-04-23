The Market Eagle

Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Glass Fiber Prepreg

Glass Fiber Prepreg Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Glass Fiber Prepreg market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Glass Fiber Prepreg:

  • The Fiber Prepreg is a kind of reinforced semi finished plastics product with resin as base material. The Commonly used fiber includs carbon fiber, glass fiber and other fiber. Glass Fiber Prepreg is conventional glass fabric that has been specially pre-impregnated with catalysed resin during manufacture.

    Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Gurit Holdings
  • Tencate Company
  • PRF Composite Materials
  • Hexcel Corporation Company
  • SGL Group Company
  • Cytec Industries
  • Porcher Industries
  • Teijin Limited

    Scope of Report:

  • As the development of aerospace, automative, energy, the demand for glass fiber prepreg has been consistently growing.
  • There are many reasons why glass fiber prepreg makes sense in some concrete structures. The prepregs has several advantages, such as maximum strength properties, part uniformity and repeatability, less mess and less waste, less curing time, better cosmetics and so on. Further, the cost of fiber prepreg has not increase much. In contrast, the price of itâ€™s materials including glass fiber and resin has been falling because of overburdened market.
  • The number of manufacturers of glass fiber prepreg in United States is limited, thus the production is quite concentrated. But the consumption market is not as concentrated as the production market, as there are growing number of overseas manufacturers are exporting glass fiber prepreg to United States. At the same time, manufacturers in United States are also active in exporting their products to other countries. However, glass fiber prepreg market is still a relatively concentrated market, as the standards in United States is strict, not many enterprises can meet these standards and can enter the United States market.
  • The market development of glass fiber prepreg is directly affected by government and industry policy. Currently, the project of composite materials has got governmentâ€™s ardent support. Moreover, as the downstream industry demand is stable and has large market potential, there is still promising market opportunity of glass fiber prepreg.
  • This report focuses on the Glass Fiber Prepreg in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Epoxy Resin System
  • Phenolic Resin System
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Aerospace
  • Automative
  • Energy
  • Sports Gooding
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Glass Fiber Prepreg product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glass Fiber Prepreg, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glass Fiber Prepreg in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Glass Fiber Prepreg competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Glass Fiber Prepreg breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Glass Fiber Prepreg market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glass Fiber Prepreg sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Glass Fiber Prepreg Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Glass Fiber Prepreg Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

