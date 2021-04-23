This “Freight and Logistics Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Freight and Logistics market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Freight and Logistics Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999502

The Major Players Described in Freight and Logistics Market Report Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999502

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the CEE freight and logistics market includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, logistics spending by the end-user industries, and geographical coverage.

.

Key Market Trends:

Growing E-commerce Propels Demand for the Logistics Industry

The logistics sector is restless by the growing demand for logistics services, which is generated by the boom and evolution of e-commerce. Contrary to the basic assumption, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) have seen a robust growth in the industry and continue to dominate the European economy. The evolving e-commerce has put pressures on sales channels for faster delivery and optimum supply chain. This scenario brings opportunities for the third-party logistics and warehousing services. In the past, real estate and production were the factors driving CEE. Currently, e-commerce is in the same position, both in domestic, as well as foreign markets. Poland and the Czech Republic mainly export to the west, but currently Brexit is expected to affect the industry, and confidence in the region may benefit from the situation. If firms cannot be located in the United Kingdom, they need to be on the continent. CEE is the current preferred location over western counterparts. But, as per the latest sources, most of the votes favored against Brexit. The e-commerce market in this region may be lagging behind other more mature European markets, but it is on its way to catching up over the next few years. Consumers are creating a rapidly growing demand toward a multi-channel market, for both products and services. Retailers, especially in the online food industry, are looking toward innovative e-logistics to help them grow in the future.

Poland-Largest Logistics Market in the Central and Eastern European Region

The Polish logistics market, the largest market in the Central and Eastern European region, has grown notably since the opening of its national borders. Poland is among the fastest-growing logistics markets in Europe, due to its strong value proposition, proximity to Western Europe, and extensive transportation infrastructure. The logistics market has been developing at a double-digit pace for several years. Historically, the majority of warehouse space was located in the Warsaw area. However, regional markets have been growing more dynamically and account for over two-thirds of the current market. With around 12 million sq m of modern logistics space across Poland, the majority of supply is concentrated in the five most-developed markets. Big-box logistics projects are generally located along motorways and exit roads outside of the administrative borders of the largest Polish cities, but there are also multiple projects within city borders, often for smaller occupiers, such as small business units (SBUs).

With the ever-increasing cross-border trade, the country is also looking into the modernization of border infrastructure with the cooperation of the neighboring countries, as this is vital and supplements the growth of cross-border trade. Located at a strategic geographical location connecting Western Europe with Russia and China, the cross trade (international road transport between two different countries performed by a road motor vehicle registered in a third country) through the country is also very high.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999502

Freight and Logistics Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Freight and Logistics Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Freight and Logistics Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Freight and Logistics Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Freight and Logistics Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Freight and Logistics market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Freight and Logistics market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Freight and Logistics market?

Detailed TOC of Freight and Logistics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Technological Trends and Automation

3.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives

3.4 Brief on Freight Rates

3.5 Insights on Intermodal Transportation

3.6 Review and Commentary on CEE Countries’ Relation with Western European Countries (Analyst’s View)

3.7 Spotlight- Role of CEE Countries in Belt and Road Initiative

4 MARKET DYNAMICS (DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, AND OPPORTUNITIES)

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Function

5.1.1 Freight Transport

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Shipping and Inland Water

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Rail

5.1.2 Freight Forwarding

5.1.3 Warehousing

5.1.4 Courier, Express, and Parcel

5.1.5 Value-added Services

5.1.6 Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights on Other Emerging Areas, Such as Cold Chain Logistics, Return Logistics, and Logistics Tech Developments

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.2.2 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

5.2.3 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Segments and FMCG included)

5.2.4 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.2.5 Construction

5.2.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Poland

5.3.2 Czech Republic

5.3.3 Slovakia

5.3.4 Austria

5.3.5 Hungary

5.3.6 Croatia

5.3.7 Belarus

5.3.8 Romania

5.3.9 Rest of CEE

6 COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Concentration Overview

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Major Players

7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group

7.2 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd

7.3 CEE Logistics AS

7.4 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Ltd

7.5 CEVA Logistics

7.6 Raben Group

7.7 Kerry Logistics Network Limited

7.8 GIES Logistics

7.9 De Sammensluttede Vognmnd (DSV)

7.10 Rohlig Suus*

8 OTHER COMPANIES IN THE REPORT INCLUDE

8.1 Prologis, PKP Cargo, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel AG, Logicor, Gebrder Weiss, Feige, JAS Worldwide, Rail Cargo Logistics, CSAD Logistik*

9 APPENDIX

9.1 GDP Distribution, by Activity, Key Countries

9.2 Insights on Capital Flows

9.3 Economic Statistics -Transport and Storage Sector, Contribution to Economy of Key Countries

9.4 External Trade Statistics- Export and Import, by Product

9.5 Insights on Key Export Destinations

9.6 Insights on Key Import Origin Countries

10 DISCLAIMER

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Xlpe Cable Market Report Share and Business Size 2021: Top Trends by Manufacturers, Segmentation, Emerging Technology, Industry Growth with Opportunity and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Global Bio-Detection Market Report Share and Business Size 2021: Top Trends by Manufacturers, Segmentation, Emerging Technology, Industry Growth with Opportunity and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Terahertz Cameras Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2021-2027 | Global Industry Trends, Future Demand Status, Top Key Players Analysis with Revenue and Business Status with Covid-19 Impact

Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Report 2021: Scope and Price Analysis by Top Regions, Industry Size Estimation, Business Share, and Impressive Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Medium Power CW Lasers Market Size Report 2021: by Business Strategy, Potential Growth Rate, Future Trends, Drivers Segmentation, Key Competitors and Global Growth Forecast to 2025

Foot Care Products Market Share, Growth Analysis 2021: Global Business Size and Opportunity, Leading Manufacturers, Industry Segments, and Future Growth by 2027 with Impact of Covid-19

Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Market Size Report 2021: Growth Opportunity by Regions, Development Factors, Global Industry Trends, Future Scope with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Global Mortar Spraying Machines Market Share, Industry Growth Analysis with Top Key Players Profiles, Future Scope and Trends, Business Revenue by Size Forecast to 2021-2027 with Covid-19 Impact

Global ODN Optical Communication Box Market Growth Analysis with Trends 2021: Business Insights of Leading Players, Research with Size, Key Challenges with Covid19 Impact, Opportunities Forecast to 2027

Insulation Monitoring Device Market Size Forecast Report 2021-2027: Global Research by Emerging Growth Factors, Development Strategy, Regional Trend, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Business Prospect with Covid-19 Impact

Cresol Market Share and Business Revenue 2021 – Future Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Trending Opportunities, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market Analysis 2021: Industry Size, CAGR with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025