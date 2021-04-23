The Market Eagle

Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Apr 23, 2021

Flue and Chimney Pipes

Flue and Chimney Pipes Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Flue and Chimney Pipes market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Flue and Chimney Pipes:

  • The function of a chimney is to safely remove the products of combustion from a fireplace or appliance to outside of the building, without causing any danger to the occupants of the house. A chimney works because hot air rises and moves from high to low pressure. Factors such as running the appliance at a very slow rate or cold air leaking into the flue will cool the gases and affect the performance of the chimney. Flue & chimney pipes are accessories for chimney systems.

    Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Schiedel
  • Selkirk
  • DuraVent
  • Ubbink Centrotherm Group
  • Jeremias International
  • Cordivari
  • Poujoulat
  • Docherty Group
  • SF Limited
  • Imperial Manufacturing Group
  • Mi-Flues
  • Olympia Chimney Supply
  • Shasta Vent
  • Security Chimneys International
  • Ruilun Metal Products

    Scope of Report:

  • The worldwide market for Flue and Chimney Pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 170 million USD in 2024, from 160 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Flue and Chimney Pipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Twin Wall Flue Pipes
  • Single Wall Flue Pipes
  • Flexible Chimney Flue Liner
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Standard Fireplaces
  • Stoves

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Flue and Chimney Pipes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flue and Chimney Pipes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flue and Chimney Pipes in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Flue and Chimney Pipes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Flue and Chimney Pipes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Flue and Chimney Pipes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flue and Chimney Pipes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Flue and Chimney Pipes Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Flue and Chimney Pipes Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

    

