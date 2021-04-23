“Flue and Chimney Pipes Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Flue and Chimney Pipes market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Flue and Chimney Pipes:

The function of a chimney is to safely remove the products of combustion from a fireplace or appliance to outside of the building, without causing any danger to the occupants of the house. A chimney works because hot air rises and moves from high to low pressure. Factors such as running the appliance at a very slow rate or cold air leaking into the flue will cool the gases and affect the performance of the chimney. Flue & chimney pipes are accessories for chimney systems.

Schiedel

Selkirk

DuraVent

Ubbink Centrotherm Group

Jeremias International

Cordivari

Poujoulat

Docherty Group

SF Limited

Imperial Manufacturing Group

Mi-Flues

Olympia Chimney Supply

Shasta Vent

Security Chimneys International

The worldwide market for Flue and Chimney Pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 170 million USD in 2024, from 160 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Flue and Chimney Pipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Twin Wall Flue Pipes

Single Wall Flue Pipes

Flexible Chimney Flue Liner

Other Market Segment by Application:

Standard Fireplaces