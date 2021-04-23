“Fish Oil Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Fish Oil market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Fish Oil:

Fish oil is a virtually unique source of natural LC omega-3 fatty acids â€“ EPA, DPA and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish, such as trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon. Fish Oil Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Scope of Report:

Globally, the fish oil industry has association with the distribution global fishery resources. The production activities concentrated in a few countries of coastal areas, like Peru, Chile, Denmark, Norway, USA, Iceland, Mexico, Japan, China etc.; On the other hand the consumers also concentrated in special sea areas, the main consumers like Norway, Chile, Denmark, Japan, USA, China, UK etc.

The fish oil products are mainly used for aquaculture and direct human consumption, but the former consumption share continued to decline and the latter kept increasing in the past few years. It expected that this trend will continue in the following years. That means there is significant scope for the market to grow, especially the direct human consumption.

The worldwide market for Fish Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 2660 million USD in 2024, from 1960 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fish Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Salmon and Trout

Marine Fish

Carps

Tilapias

Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings) Market Segment by Application:

Aquaculture

Direct Human Consumption