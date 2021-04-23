The Market Eagle

Fish Oil Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Apr 23, 2021

Fish Oil

Fish Oil Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Fish Oil market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Fish Oil:

  • Fish oil is a virtually unique source of natural LC omega-3 fatty acids â€“ EPA, DPA and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish, such as trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon.

    Fish Oil Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • TripleNine Group
  • COPEINCA
  • Austevoll Seafood ASA
  • China Fishery Group
  • FF Skagen A/S
  • Pesquera Diamante S.A.
  • Camanchaca
  • OLVEA Fish Oils
  • Omega Protein Corporation
  • Pesquera Pacific Star
  • Orizon SA
  • Oceana Group
  • Pioneer Fishing
  • Kobyalar Group
  • CV. Sari LautJaya
  • Animalfeeds International
  • Nissui Group
  • HavsbrÃºn
  • Eskja
  • HB Grandi
  • United Marine Products
  • Pesquera Exalmar
  • Hainan Fish Oil
  • Jiekou Group

    Scope of Report:

  • Globally, the fish oil industry has association with the distribution global fishery resources. The production activities concentrated in a few countries of coastal areas, like Peru, Chile, Denmark, Norway, USA, Iceland, Mexico, Japan, China etc.; On the other hand the consumers also concentrated in special sea areas, the main consumers like Norway, Chile, Denmark, Japan, USA, China, UK etc.
  • The fish oil products are mainly used for aquaculture and direct human consumption, but the former consumption share continued to decline and the latter kept increasing in the past few years. It expected that this trend will continue in the following years. That means there is significant scope for the market to grow, especially the direct human consumption.
  • The worldwide market for Fish Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 2660 million USD in 2024, from 1960 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fish Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Salmon and Trout
  • Marine Fish
  • Carps
  • Tilapias
  • Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Aquaculture
  • Direct Human Consumption
  • Others (Hydrogenation and Industrial)

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Fish Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fish Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fish Oil in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Fish Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Fish Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Fish Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fish Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Fish Oil Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Fish Oil Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

