This “Fertilizer Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Fertilizer market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Fertilizer Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Fertilizer Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The International Fertilizer Association defines a fertilizer as â€œany solid, liquid, or gaseous substance containing one or more plant nutrient in a known amount, that is applied to soil, directly on plants, or added aqueous solutions (as in fertigation) to maintain soil fertility, improve crop development, yield, and/or crop quality.â€ The technology progress around the world, which works with modern environmental issues, attracts attention to agriculture and makes the domain of fertilizers technology the cornerstone for industrial development.
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand for Micronutrient Fertilizers
Micronutrients are essential for the optimum growth of plants. During 2013, nearly 50% of the cultivated land area worldwide of contained a low concentration of zinc. It was expected by 2018 that this deficiency would reach 65%. Field trials proved that the application of micronutrient fertilizers increased crop yield from 8% to 20% annually.
Yara International is the market leader, in terms of market share, in micronutrient fertilizers. The company plans to make further investments and is investing around USD 330 million in Brazil. It closed its manufacturing facilities in France, due to both strategic and economic considerations. Large companies are focusing on R&D, product launches, and aggressive acquisition strategy. In the past few years, Valagro has been the most active player, in terms of strategic development, in the global micronutrient market.
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market
Asia-Pacific accounts for 60% of the global fertilizer market. South Asia and East Asia are the major fertilizer consumers in Asia. In 2015, Asia’s share of global nitrogen consumption was 60%, with China representing approximately half of the said consumption. In Asia, rice is a big nitrogen-consuming crop. Owing to the growing concern over the current pattern of fertilizer use, with heavy reliance on nitrogenous fertilizer, coupled with poor nutrition management, lack of complementary inputs, declining soil fertility, and weak marketing and distribution systems, have all emerged as major restraints to improve fertilizer effectiveness in the region. These concerns have given way to biofertilizers and micronutrient fertilizers to grow and fuel the fertilizers market in the region.
Fertilizer Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Fertilizer Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Fertilizer Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Fertilizer Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Fertilizer Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Fertilizer market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Fertilizer market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Fertilizer market?
Detailed TOC of Fertilizer Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Key Findings of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Technological Innovations in the Fertilizer Industry
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Bio-based Fertilizer
4.1.3 Growth in Demand for Micronutrient Fertilizer
4.1.4 Per Capita Arable Land Available for Cultivation is Decreasing, While Demand for Food Keeps Growing
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Regulatory and Environmental Constraints
4.2.2 High Production Cost
4.2.3 Low Crop Prices
4.2.4 Low Access to Credit and Constrained Access to Input and Output Markets
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Supplier
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Nitrogenous
5.1.1.1 Urea
5.1.1.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)
5.1.1.3 Ammonium Nitrate
5.1.1.4 Ammonium Sulfate
5.1.1.5 Ammonia
5.1.1.6 Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers
5.1.2 Phosphatic
5.1.2.1 Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)
5.1.2.2 Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)
5.1.2.3 Triple Superphosphate (TSP)
5.1.2.4 Other Phosphatic Fertilizers
5.1.3 Potassic
5.1.4 Micronutrients
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Grains and Cereals
5.2.2 Pulses and Oil Seeds
5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.2.4 Commercial Crops
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4 Europe
5.4.1 Germany
5.4.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3 France
5.4.4 Spain
5.4.5 Italy
5.4.6 Rest of Europe
5.5 Asia-Pacific
5.5.1 China
5.5.2 Japan
5.5.3 India
5.5.4 Australia
5.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.6 South America
5.6.1 Brazil
5.6.2 Argentina
5.6.3 Rest of South America
5.7 Africa
5.7.1 South Africa
5.7.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Nutrien Limited
6.4.2 Yara International
6.4.3 The Mosaic Company
6.4.4 CF Industries
6.4.5 Bunge Limited
6.4.6 Syngenta AG
6.4.7 Israel Chemicals Ltd
6.4.8 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited
6.4.10 Haifa Group
6.4.11 SQM
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 APPENDIX
