This “Fertilizer Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Fertilizer market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Fertilizer Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Fertilizer Market Report Are:

Nutrien Limited

Yara International

The Mosaic Company

CF Industries

Bunge Limited

Syngenta AG

Israel Chemicals Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited

Haifa Group

Market Overview:

The global fertilizer market is expected to value at USD 155.8 billion in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 60% of the overall market. The fertilizer industry was heavily challenged in 2016. It was confronted with uneven global nutrient demand, soft economic prospects, depressed crop prices, rising market competition, and volatile energy prices. This combination created high uncertainty in the fertilizer market throughout the year.