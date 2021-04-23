This “Evaporative Cooling Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Evaporative Cooling market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Evaporative Cooling Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Evaporative Cooling Market Report Are:

Delta Cooling Towers Inc.

Condair Group AG

SPX Cooling Technologies

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

Munters Group AB

Colt Group Limited

Phoenix Manufacturing Inc.

Bonaire Group (Celi Group)

ENEXIO Water Technologies GmbH

CFW Evapcool

Celsius Design Limited Market Overview:

The global evaporation cooling market was valued at USD 5.78 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Evaporative cooling was used in residential areas that required comfortable cooling. However, it has expanded its reach to industries and commercial entities, where the scale of operation is much larger than that of residential areas.

The favorable regulations for sustainable energy across the world, and advancements in technologies and their benefits, as compared to traditional cooling techniques, are significantly driving the market studied.

The other major driver for the market is the adoption of evaporative coolers in data centers. The demand for data centers is increasing at a high pace in the country, with the rapid adoption of Big Data, digital content, and e-commerce.