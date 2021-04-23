This “Evaporative Cooling Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Evaporative Cooling market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Evaporative Cooling Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Evaporative Cooling Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Evaporative cooling is preferred as an alternative over the traditional cooling technologies, as it makes use of a natural process, namely the reduction of air temperature by evaporating water on it. Although it is an age-old process, it has emerged as a viable alternative to conventional air conditioning systems in areas where extremely low temperatures are not required.
Key Market Trends:
Industrial Applications to Hold Major Share
Industrial applications for evaporative coolers comprise of warehouses, factories, manufacturing units, power generation, oil and gas, construction sector, and many more. The industrial sector accounts for the largest market share among all the end-user applications, driven by the large-scale deployment of both direct and evaporative coolers.
Due to the recent changes in the structure of warehouses and manufacturing units toward insulated structures, maintaining desired temperatures during summer has become a major consideration.
The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the United States.
Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share
The Asia-Pacific evaporative cooling market is driven by three major countries and Japan, Australia, and India. They have been deploying these cooling systems since the 1990s. The growing data center market, owing to the increased digitization, adoption of cloud services, and penetration of e-commerce in Japan, has been a key indicator of the increasing demand for evaporative cooling in the region. Equinix is a global data center company that opened an International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Tokyo known as TY5 in 2018. This facility accounted for an investment of USD 70 million, aimed at serving the demand from global and local enterprises, which includes cloud and content providers, as well as financial service firms, who are increasingly banking on data center services in Tokyo. All these factors have been augmenting the data center market in the region, and are expected to be instrumental in driving the adoption of the evaporative cooling in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.
Evaporative Cooling Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Evaporative Cooling Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Evaporative Cooling Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Evaporative Cooling Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Evaporative Cooling Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Evaporative Cooling market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Evaporative Cooling market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Evaporative Cooling market?
Detailed TOC of Evaporative Cooling Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Demand for Cost-effective Cooling Solution
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Dependency on External Climate
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Industry Policies
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Cooling
5.1.1 Direct Evaporative Cooling
5.1.2 Indirect Evaporative Cooling
5.1.3 Two-stage Evaporative Cooling
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Residential Applications
5.2.2 Commercial Applications
5.2.3 Industrial Applications
5.2.4 Confinement Farming
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Big Box Retailers
5.3.2 HVAC Contractors and Distributors
5.3.3 Other Distribution Channels
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Delta Cooling Towers Inc.
6.1.2 Condair Group AG
6.1.3 SPX Cooling Technologies
6.1.4 Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.
6.1.5 Munters Group AB
6.1.6 Colt Group Limited
6.1.7 Phoenix Manufacturing Inc.
6.1.8 Bonaire Group (Celi Group)
6.1.9 ENEXIO Water Technologies GmbH
6.1.10 CFW Evapcool
6.1.11 Celsius Design Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
