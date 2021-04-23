Global Distribution Software Market: Snapshot

Distribution software is considered as one of the essential element, which helps an organization in efficiently managing all their internal as well as external resources. The increasing awareness among organization concerning the benefits of using distribution software is projected to enhance the growth of the global market in the next few years. The increasing adoption of cloud-based distribution software is projected to accelerate the growth of the global market in the next few years. The efficiency offered by these software and the reduction in cost are further predicted to encourage the growth of the distribution software market in the next few years.

Being one of the pioneers for the adoption of new technologies, North America is projected to account for a large share of the global market in the next few years. The presence of a large number of organizations and the substantial growth of the e-commerce sector are some of the major factors that are predicted to accelerate the distribution software market across North America in the coming few years. Furthermore, several developing economies in Asia Pacific are projected to witness a healthy growth in the next few years.

The leading players in the global distribution software market are focusing on customization and development of new products, in order to attract a large number of consumers and enhance their market penetration in the next few years. Some of the major players operating in the market are Sage Group, JDA Software Group, SAP, Infor, and Oracle. A significant rise in the number of players is projected to enhance the level of competition in the global distribution software market in the next few years. Moreover, the booming e-commerce industry is estimated to generate promising growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

Global Distribution Software Market: Overview

A distribution software manages everything from inventory control and order processing to customer service and purchasing, accounting, customer relationship management, finance management, and supply chain management. Distribution software helps companies in efficiently managing external and internal resources by reducing stockouts and ensuring that overstocking does not occur. As a large number of ERP vendors such as Microsoft Dynamics NAV-X, Acumatica, Infor Distribution, Netsuite, and SAP ERP offer distribution software as part of their ERP systems, the market for the same is likely to witness strong growth in the coming years.

Global Distribution Software Market: Key Trends

The increasing adoption of cloud-based distribution software has emerged as chief growth driver for the global distribution software market. Deploying distribution software enables companies gain benefits such as reduced dependence on in-house IT personnel, low maintenance costs, and incur no cost of licensing, faster implementation of IT solutions, and limited requirement for hardware infrastructure. As companies realize the benefits offered by distribution system, its demand is likely to increase around the world.

In addition, cloud-based distribution software offers advantages such as easy accessibility, minimal operational expenses, short processing time, and reduced upfront costs. With these benefits at disposal, business can focus on their core competencies. Furthermore, these technological advancements enable organizations to access data remotely through web browsers. As more number of companies around the world are educated of the advantages offered by distribution software, it will enable the market exhibit strong growth in the coming years.

Enterprises nowadays operate in dynamic business environment, which has compelled them adopt the latest technologies. They are thus increasingly adopting mobile distribution apps to enhance their order management systems. Considering the rising popularity of mobile distribution apps among distributors, manufacturers, field sales people, retain chain, and independent sales representatives, experts have prophesized the distribution software market to exhibit positive trajectory through the forecast period.

Global Distribution Software Market: Market Potential

As the market holds strong growth potential, emergence of several international businesses is on the card. In order to remain competitive, the existing players are thus leaving no stone unturned. Because product innovation strategies have shown success in the past, existing players are investing in product launches. Besides this, customizing their offerings to cater diverse sectors is a key strategy adopted by the market players to remain dominant. For instance, the Sage Group offers dynamic wholesale distribution management software to help businesses across financial services, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, retail, and other sectors optimize their inventory, improve customer services, and reduce labor costs. Also companies such as Oracle have partnered with VMware to expand their client list. As a result of these collaborations, the clients can use oracle cloud for their distribution services.

Global Distribution Software Market: Regional Outlook

Considering North America is at the fore of adopting the latest technologies, the market players are likely to concentrate more on capitalizing on opportunities prevalent therein. The region boasts sophisticated IT infrastructure, which is likely to aid the expansion of the distribution software market in North America. Additionally, the market is also expected to gain from the growth of the e-commerce industry in North America and inclination of American consumers toward omnichannel retail.

Global Distribution Software Market: Competitive Landscape

The presence of various large, small, and regional companies has rendered the vendor landscape of the global distribution software market highly competitive. The leading companies are identified based on their market penetration, market visibility, and strong market momentum. However, because regional players are a constant threat for established companies, the market is likely to witness an increasing number of acquisitions in the coming years. Currently, companies such as JDA Software Group, Sage Group, SAP, Infor, and Oracle are identified as the leading market players.

