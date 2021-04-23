Global “Digital Signage Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Digital signage is a sub segment of signage. Digital displays use technologies such as LCD, LED and Projection to display content such as digital images, video, streaming media, web pages, weather data, restaurant menu, or text. They can be found in public spaces, transportation systems, museums, stadiums, retail stores, hotels, restaurants, and corporate buildings etc., to provide wayfinding, exhibitions, marketing and outdoor advertising.

Digital signage have broad end-use applications, it is widely used in department stores, schools, libraries, office buildings, medical facilities, airports, train and bus stations, banks, auto dealerships and other public venues. It is also commonly used in corporate, employee-facing environments. If the display is connected to a computer, the data on the screen can be updated in real time by means of an Internet or proprietary network connection. The system can employ multiple screens if an extra-large display is required. The increasing demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors, advancements in technology offerings and rising infrastructure are the key driving factors for the digital signage market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Signage Market

The global Digital Signage market was valued at USD 9604.5 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 14220 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Digital Signage Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Digital Signage Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Digital Signage industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Digital Signage Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Digital Signage manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Digital Signage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Digital Signage industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Digital Signage by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Digital Signage market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Philips

Toshiba

Daktronics

Sony

Panasonic

NEC Display

Sharp

Planar Systems (Leyard)

Mitsubishi

Chimei Innolux (CMI)

Advantech

Goodview (CVTE)

Cisco Systems Inc

Marvel Digital

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Digital Signage market is primarily split into:

40 – 50 inch

50 – 60 inch

Under 40 inch

Larger than 60 inch

By the end users/application, Digital Signage market report covers the following segments:

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Others

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Digital Signage Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Digital Signage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Signage

1.2 Digital Signage Segment by Type

1.3 Digital Signage Segment by Application

1.4 Global Digital Signage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Digital Signage Industry

1.6 Digital Signage Market Trends

2 Global Digital Signage Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Digital Signage Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Digital Signage Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Digital Signage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Signage Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Digital Signage Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Digital Signage Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Digital Signage Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Digital Signage Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Digital Signage Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Digital Signage Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Digital Signage Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Digital Signage Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Digital Signage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Digital Signage Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Digital Signage Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Digital Signage Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Signage Business

7 Digital Signage Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Digital Signage Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Digital Signage Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Digital Signage Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Digital Signage Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Digital Signage Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Digital Signage Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

