The global “dental materials market” size is projected to reach USD 8.06 billion by the end of 2027. Recent technological advancements have emerged in favour of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Dental Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers, Natural Biomaterials, and Others), By Application (Implant, Prosthetics, and Orthodontics), By End User (Dental Product Manufacturers, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 5.40 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

As Dental Procedures have not been Included in Essential Surgeries, Covid-19 Pandemic to have an Adverse Impact on the Market

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on several industries across the world. The rapid spread of the disease has forced government to focus more on essential services and delay scheduled surgical procedures that are not completely essential to the human body. As a result, procedures such as fixations and normal dental treatments have not been included in the essential services. This factor will have a negative impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Dental materials are products associated with dental procedures, including surgical devices as well as implant products. The increasing number of dental surgeries, owing to rising hygiene habits will emerge in favour of the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Technological advances have played a huge part in market growth. Additionally, the use of advances materials for dental implants and prosthetics will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the dental materials market. Increasing geriatric population, coupled with favourable health reimbursement policies will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding the risks associated with improper dental hygiene will aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

