Curing agent for epoxy resin, also called epoxy curing agent or epoxy hardener. The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network. In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure and other building & construction applications.Curing agent for epoxy resin is mainly classified into the following types: amine based, anhydrides based and other products, among which amine type is the most widely used type which took up about 74% of the total sales in 2019.Curing agent for epoxy resin has wide range of applications, such as coatings, construction, adhesives, composites, etc. And coating was the most widely used area which took up about 33% of the global total in 2019. Olin Corporation, Evonik, Hexion, Aditya Birla Group, Cardolite, Dasen Material, Gabriel Performance Products, Huntsman, Atul, Kukdo Chemical, etc. are the key suppliers in the global curing agent for epoxy resin market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the global market in 2019.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin MarketThe global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market was valued at USD 2643.1 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 2700.8 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market: Drivers and RestrainsThe research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market: Segment AnalysisThe research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The production process is analyzed with respect to various aspects of, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source, and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin industry.

The following firms are included in the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market report:

Coatings

Construction

Adhesives

Composites

Others

In continuation of this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region are also included. The Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

The Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market has been segmented as below:

By Regional Analysis: North America, China, Europe, Japan, India, Southeast Asia

Application of Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market:

Olin Corporation

Hexion

Huntsman

Kukdo Chemical

Reichhold

Atul

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Evonik

Cardolite

Gabriel Performance Products

Mitsubishi Chemical

Incorez

Hitachi Chemical

Cargill

Dasen Material

Rich Chemical

Yun Teh Industrial

Types of Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market:

Amine Based Products

Anhydrides Based Products

Others

Further, in the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market research report, the following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:

Production Analysis – Production of the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

