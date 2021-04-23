This “Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

Packaging is a critical element for the cosmetic and perfume industries. Packaging for these industries is not only about security and protection but also about ensuring that the product is kept in its best condition during transportation and storage.

Key Market Trends:

Perfume Segment Is Expected To Register a Significant Growth

As glass bottles dominate the global fragrance and perfume market, the growing demand for perfume is also expected to increase the usage of glass bottles in the cosmetic sector.

Also, the demand for natural-based, fragrances instead of synthetic-based ingredients, is growing, due to growing consciousness about the risk of allergies and toxins. For instance, the US-based Luxe Brands, Inc. is positioning itself as a natural fragrance brand and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement.

According to industry estimates, the Indian perfume industry is valued at INR 2000 crore, estimated to grow by 50% by 2020. The current online perfume market is also estimated at INR 148 crore, and is expected to increase by approximately 120%.

Also, the increasing importance of personal grooming, coupled with growing demand from the millennial population, is forcing many luxury perfume companies to cater to local markets too.

For instance, Ahmedabad-based luxury perfume company, All Good Scents, was launched in 2014. The company introduced its luxury products in the local market and recorded a month-on-month average sales growth of 40% in 2016.

The Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the United States for cosmetic packaging and growing trends of skincare products are some of the significant factors driving the market growth. Nail care and perfume products seem to be the biggest focus of consumers and retailers in the country. Due to the growing demand for cosmetic products, many cosmetic vendors are also adopting and innovating intelligent glass packaging solutions to improve customers’ interests, as well as increase product safety.

For instance, in 2018, Verescence, with two production facilities in Atlanta, showcased its latest patented technologies in the United States, including unbreakable glass and mineral glass, as well as NEO infinite glass (the first premium clear glass composed of 90% recycled materials). It also introduced a wide range of stock bottles and many personalization techniques (colors, shapes, and decorations) that can transform La Collection bottles into customized creations.

The packaging vendors in the country are also producing airless pumps and glass bottles. These protect sensitive products, such as natural skin care creams, serums, foundations, and other preservative-free formula creams, by preventing them from excessive exposure to air, thus, increasing product shelf life up to 15%.

Detailed TOC of Cosmetics and Perfumery Glass Bottles Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Dropper Bottles

4.2.2 Increased Emphasis on Packaging for Product Differentiation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Growth of Plastic Packaging as a Substitute for Glass Bottles

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Perfumes

5.1.2 Nail Care

5.1.3 Skin Care

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 South Korea

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Japan

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Verescence Inc.

6.1.2 Vidraria Anchieta

6.1.3 Vitro SAB De CV

6.1.4 Zignago Vetro SpA

6.1.5 Piramal Glass

6.1.6 Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd

6.1.7 Roma International Plc

6.1.8 Saver Glass Inc.

6.1.9 Sgb Packaging Inc.

6.1.10 Sks Bottle & Packaging Inc.

6.1.11 Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH

6.1.12 Apg Group (Verbeeck Packaging Group)

6.1.13 Baralan International SpA

6.1.14 Bormioli Luigi

6.1.15 Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd

6.1.16 Continental Bottle Company Ltd

6.1.17 Dsm Packaging Sdn Bhd

6.1.18 Gerresheimer Group

6.1.19 Heinz-Glas Group Holdings

6.1.20 Lumson SpA

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

