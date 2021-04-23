The global contact center as a service market is set to gain impetus from the rising integration of interactive voice response (IVR) in these solutions. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in a new report, titled, “Contact Center as a Service Market (CCaaS)Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Multichannel, Automatic Call Distribution, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Reporting and Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Customer Collaboration, and Others), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the global contact center as a service (CCaaS) market size was USD 3.07 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.06 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Rising Usage of E-commerce Platforms to Surge Demand

CCaaS solutions are experiencing high demand from multiple organizations worldwide because of their implementation of work from home policies to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Apart from that, the increasing usage of e-commerce platforms for purchasing essentials amid the pandemic is compelling organizations to use cloud-based customer service solutions. We are aiming to help you battle this crisis by using one of our specially curated strategies.

For More Information Request Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contact-center-as-a-service-ccaas-market-104160

This Report Answers the Following Questions contact center as a service market (CCaaS):

Which segment is set to lead in the coming years?

What are the market dynamics, growth drivers, and hindrances?

How will organizations surge sales of contact center as a service solution?

What are the current, forthcoming, and previous sizes of the market?

A list of the prominent contact center as a service market providers operating in the global Contact Center as a Service Market (CCaaS):

Cisco Systems, Inc (California, United States)

Genesys (California, United States)

Five9 (California, United States)

8×8, Inc. (California, United States)

NICE Ltd. (Ra’anana, Israel)

3CLogic (Maryland, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Avaya Inc. (California, United States)

Mitel Networks Corporation (Ottawa, Canada)

Evolve IP, LLC. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst (CCaaS): https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/contact-center-as-a-service-ccaas-market-104160

Segment-

BFSI Segment to Grow Significantly Backed by Rapid Digitization

Based on industry, the IT & telecom segment earned 19.7% in terms of contact center as a service market share in 2019. The BFSI segment held 17.3% share in 2019 backed by the rising number of customer interactions on account of digitization. Also, customers often try to reach out to their respective banks through numerous channels. Therefore, various banks are adopting unique Contact Center as a Service Market software solutions to build robust customer relationships.

Table Of Content Contact Center as a Service Market

Introduction Definition, By Segment

Research Methodology/Approach

Data Sources Executive Summary Contact Center as a Service Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact



Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019 Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments Global Contact Center as a Service Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Function (Value) Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Multichannel Automatic Call Distribution Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) Reporting & Analytics Workforce Optimization Customer Collaboration Others

By Enterprise Size (Value) SME Large Enterprises

By Industry (Value) BFSI IT and Telecommunications Government Healthcare Consumer Goods & Retail Travel & Hospitality Media & Entertainment Others

By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!!

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnership Strategy to Co-develop Novel Solutions

The contact center as a service market contains various companies that are mainly focusing on providing state-of-the-art customer services to renowned enterprises. Most of them are engaging in the partnership strategy to co-develop new products. Below are the latest industry developments:

August 2020 : Evolve IP, LLC integrated its omnichannel Evolve Contact Suite, its virtual Workspaces solution and Microsoft Teams. This blend would enable agents to support prospects and clients anywhere on any device.

: Evolve IP, LLC integrated its omnichannel Evolve Contact Suite, its virtual Workspaces solution and Microsoft Teams. This blend would enable agents to support prospects and clients anywhere on any device. June 2020: 3CLogic joined hands with Microsoft Teams to improve its enterprise communication solution. This partnership would aid the former to deliver smooth communication between back offices and on-line agents. It would further enhance the customer service.

Quick buy – Contact Center as a Service Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104160

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Wireless temperature sensor market companies size was USD 1,816.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,129.8 million by 2027.

Smart helmet market companies size was USD 401.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,134.9 million by 2027.

Robotic sensors market companies size was USD 1.64 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2027.

Base Station Antenna Market Companies size was USD 5.68 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 18.37 billion by 2027

Robotic sensors market companies size was USD 1.64 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2027.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245