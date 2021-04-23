This “Computational Biology Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Computational Biology market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Computational Biology Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Computational Biology Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

Computational biology uses biological data for developing algorithms to understand biological systems and relationships.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Sub-segment is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the End User Segment

In the end user segment of the market, the commercial sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.87% during the forecast period.

Computational biology has a wide range of applications in the fields of genomics, proteomics, pharmacogenomics, and drug discovery. For drug discovery and clinical trials, many companies approach third-party services, who have to maintain computational biology setups for carrying out various drug discovery processes. Many third-party services and small laboratories that maintain computational biology setups are expected to gain huge profits, as they successfully reduce the overall time needed for drug discovery and various other scientific experiments.

The software and databases are relatively costlier, and the cost of drug discovery processes vary across countries, which makes many industries opt for outsourcing, thereby, leading to an increased demand for small laboratories and other commercial companies. Hence, with the increase in bioinformatics research, the increasing number of clinical studies in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics, and the growth of drug designing, disease modeling, and personalized medicine, the demand for computational biology for commercial purposes is expected to increase, thereby, driving the market during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for computational biology and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is the leading nation in the field of synthetic biology, which is an emerging discipline involving the creation, control, and reprogramming of biological systems. Since 2005, the US government has channeled more than USD 1 billion for the development of computational biology and synthetic biology. The annual average expenditure for the development of computational biology, by the US government, has been estimated to be USD 140 million.

The overall market for computational biology in the United States is scheduled to grow manifold, over the forecast period, primarily due to high expenditure in drug development endeavors (highest in the world).

Computational Biology Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Computational Biology Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Computational Biology Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Computational Biology Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Computational Biology Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Computational Biology market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Computational Biology market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Computational Biology market?

Detailed TOC of Computational Biology Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Bioinformatics Research

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies in Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacokinetics

4.2.3 Growth of Drug Designing and Disease Modeling

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Trained Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Cellular and Biological Simulation

5.1.1.1 Computational Genomics

5.1.1.2 Computational Proteomics

5.1.1.3 Pharmacogenomics

5.1.1.4 Other Cellular and Biological Simulations (Transcriptomics/Metabolomics)

5.1.2 Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling

5.1.2.1 Target Identification

5.1.2.2 Target Validation

5.1.2.3 Lead Discovery

5.1.2.4 Lead Optimization

5.1.3 Preclinical Drug Development

5.1.3.1 Pharmacokinetics

5.1.3.2 Pharmacodynamics

5.1.4 Clinical Trials

5.1.4.1 Phase I

5.1.4.2 Phase II

5.1.4.3 Phase III

5.1.5 Human Body Simulation Software

5.2 By Tool

5.2.1 Databases

5.2.2 Infrastructure (Hardware)

5.2.3 Analysis Software and Services

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 In-house

5.3.2 Contract

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Academics

5.4.2 Industry

5.4.3 Commercial

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE

6.1.2 Certara

6.1.3 Chemical Computing Group ULC

6.1.4 Compugen Ltd

6.1.5 Rosa & Co. LLC

6.1.6 Genedata AG

6.1.7 Insilico Biotechnology AG

6.1.8 Leadscope Inc.

6.1.9 Nimbus Discovery LLC

6.1.10 Strand Life Sciences

6.1.11 Schrodinger

6.1.12 Simulation Plus Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

