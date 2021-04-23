Cleaning Robots Market: Overview

Cleaning robots are autonomous technologies used in cleaning of range of surfaces in professional as well as personal environments. They have gathered steam in household application. The trend has caught on momentum on the back of the growing focus on home automation. Over the years, robots used for cleaning floor, lawn, window, and pools have been increasing in adoption rate in developing world. However, the uncertainties loomed large when the COVID-19 struck the world in 2019 and reach epic proportions in 2020. There was substantial decline in discretionary household spending, leading to slump in demand for home automation products. Thus, the cleaning robots market has suffered due to lack in demand in the past few months due to the pandemic. However, the post-pandemic world has seen various policy frameworks that can inspire confidence in stability of economic growth. This has to an extent propelled demand in the cleaning robots market.

The study on the cleaning robots market presents a comprehensive statistical assessment of various key demand and consumption trends over the past few years. The research authors strive to offer a fact-driven evaluation of the current and emerging opportunities in various segments during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Cleaning Robots Market: Key Trends

Household product manufacturers such as Eureka Forbes have been at the forefront in jumping in the fray in offering range of home automation products. Their consumer connect strategies for pitching cleaning robots have positively impacted the growth dynamics of the cleaning robots market. The changing lifestyle of urban consumers has been a favorable dynamic that will attract demand over the next few years of the forecast period.

The growing consumer proposition for floor cleaning robots and vacuum cleaners has increased markedly over the years, and is a key trend in the evolution of the cleaning robots market. Urban consumers are hard pressed for time, and the complex layout of homes lends recurring hassle in ensuring a clean home. This has fueled the prospect of selling cleaning robots to such consumers. This is also a promising trend that is expected to keep the cleaning robots market to keep in good stead in the next few years.

Cleaning Robots Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

The growing penetration of automation in household products is one of the key trends that have fuelled opportunity in the market. Past few years, people in developing economies have made discretionary spending on household automation for time-saving and convenience products. This trend can be ascribed to the rise in disposable incomes of nuclear families in some emerging economies of the world. People have also become more tech savvy.

On the other end of the spectrum, cleaning robots are being adopted by hospitals for disinfestation application. The no-contact and precision of cleaning of surfaces are key propositions that have attracted the adoption of cleaning robots by hospitals at scale. Further, here has been some remarkable advances in robotic components making them more intuitive to use and understand. This on the whole has increased the precision of the robots to meet the objectives. The use of better algorithmic frameworks to improve the human-machine interface is also one of the aspects stirring interest in such home automation products.

Cleaning Robots Market: Regional Assessment

The global landscape is enriched by the current and emerging avenues in Asia Pacific. Emerging economies of the region are the next cynosure of attention for market players. North America has been a lucrative market over the years, the reason having to do with the rapid adoption of home automation products.

