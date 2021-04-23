This “Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Flight simulators artificially recreate the environment for pilot training purposes. They not only deliver the knowledge of flying, but also provide the pilot an experience of reacting under emergency situations. Aircraft flight simulators expose commercial aircraft pilots to real-time situations, such as bad weather, loss of electronics, incidents, like tire blowouts on landing, and hydraulic failures.
Key Market Trends:
Segment Trends
By aircraft type, the market is segmented into a fixed wing and rotary wing. The fixed wing segment had the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. According to IATA, over the next decade, passenger trips are expected to grow by 4.2% annually. Increasing air passenger traffic has forced airlines to expand their fleet size, which has increased the procurement of new aircraft. Moreover, rising concern over aviation emission has also shifted the focus toward new aircraft models that are fuel-efficient. Some of the new commercial aircraft models introduced since 2012 are, A350XWB, A320neo, A220, and Embraer E2 family jets. The introduction of the new aircraft model generates the need for pilots trained on that particular aircraft, which, in turn, generates the demand for new fixed wing simulators. Due to the introduction of such new aircraft, along with the requirement of trained pilots by commercial airlines, this segment of the market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.
Geography Trends
The Asia-Pacific region of the market had the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region is witnessing tremendous growth in passenger traffic over years. According to IATA, China is expected to replace the United States as the world’s largest aviation market by 2024, while India is anticipated to displace the United Kingdom for third place by 2025. Although the region is witnessing an impressive growth, in terms of the aviation industry, the number of pilots catering to the growing demand of the aviation industry is not enough. To fill the gap between the aviation industry’s required personnel and pilots, various flight simulators and crew training services and equipment are being procured by countries to better equip pilots and crew with the necessary skills required to fly and operate an aircraft.
Detailed TOC of Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Simulator Type
5.1.1 Full Flight Simulator (FFS)
5.1.2 Flight Training Devices (FTD)
5.1.3 Fixed Base Simulator (FBS)
5.2 Aircraft Type
5.2.1 Rotary Wing
5.2.2 Fixed Wing
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Qatar
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 L3 Technologies Inc.
6.4.2 Collins Aerospace
6.4.3 Multi Pilot Simulations
6.4.4 ELITE Simulation Solutions AG
6.4.5 CAE Inc.
6.4.6 The Boeing Company
6.4.7 ALSIM Flight Training Solutions
6.4.8 FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
6.4.9 FRASCA International Inc.
6.4.10 Thales SA
6.4.11 FLYIT Simulators
6.4.12 TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
