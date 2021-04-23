This “Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market Report Are:

L3 Technologies Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Multi Pilot Simulations

ELITE Simulation Solutions AG

CAE Inc.

The Boeing Company

ALSIM Flight Training Solutions

FlightSafety International (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

FRASCA International Inc.

Thales SA

FLYIT Simulators

TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.) Market Overview:

The civil aviation flight training and simulation market is anticipated to reach USD 5,983.96 million by 2024, while recording a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period. The growth of the civil aviation flight training and simulation market goes hand-in-hand with the global aviation market.

The need for new aircraft, along with the need for trained pilots in the aviation industry, to cater to the increasing passenger traffic around the world, is a major reason for the growth of the market studied.