Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market: Overview

A number of methods in cell lysis market are used for cell lysis or cell fractionation, which mainly consist of disintegration of cell membranes partially or fully to obtain inter-cellular materials. Protein, RNA, or DNA are some of the most common materials that are released as a result of cell lysis. The process is thus useful for industry players for making various bimolecular analyses such as in the study of specific proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. Some of the key application areas enriching the prospects in the cell lysis market are point of care diagnostics, molecular diagnostics in the study of diseases, and mRNA transcriptome determination. The methods of cell fractionation help researchers determine the composition of certain proteins. Thus, advances in cell lysis market are enriching the research horizon in cancer diagnostics and drug screening world over.

The present study on the global cell lysis market presents a detailed assessment of key growth dynamics, demand trends, technological and regulatory landscape shaping current investments, and insight into the emerging avenues. The research offers quantitative and semi-quantitative analysis of the forces of demand and supply and sheds light on some of the game-changing strategies in cell lysis market. Further, the study offers insights into the opportunities in some of the key business segments, and in various regional markets.

Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market: Key Trends

The drive for cell lysis/cell fractionation market stems from the need to make biomolecular analyses. A large assortment of methods currently dot the market that enable end users make cell lysis at macro and micro scale. Advances made in range of equipment and reagents are bolstering the uptake in the cell lysis market. Adoption of microfabrication in the microelectronic industry has set the tone for current wave of product innovation in cell lysis market. Microfluidics have earned groundswell of interest in recent years, given the fact that it holds an incredible potential in cell lysis as well as single cell analysis.

Growing number of cultured cells processes for commercially diagnostic and research applications is driving demand for cell lysis. The need for isolating subcellular proteins from cultured cells is a key trend in this regard. The need for pure cellular fractions has led the development of new protocols, expanding the avenue for players in the cell lysis market.

Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

Researchers have had made substantial progress in biochemical mechanisms of antibiotic action. However, the physical processes of the action remains scarcely understood to this day. Thus, there is ongoing research on understanding the mechanics and dynamics of cell lysis—particularly bacterial cell lysis. The mechanism underlying cell wall-targeting antibiotics is crucial in combating the mounting concern of antibiotic resistance over the years. The worldwide prevalence of antibiotic resistance due to Gram-negative bacteria. Advent of the novel microfluidics is likely to set the tone for breakthroughs in lysis of bacterial species responsible for antibiotic resistance.

The focus on attaining pure cellular fractions is offering a sustained boost to single cell lysis techniques, where microfluidic technology holds high potential in cell lysis market. Some of the key players in the cell lysis market are MFIC, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Miltenyi Biotec, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Bio- Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, North America is one of the regions in cell lysis market that have witnessed flurry of activities. The regional market has seen rapidly growing research on developing novel lysis methods in relation to launching new equipment and reagents. Asia Pacific is also expected to occupy a sizable pie of the global cell lysis market by the end of the forecast period. Rising investments in cancer research in recent decades is emerging and developed economies boost the growth potential

