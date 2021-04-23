Global Cell-based Assays Market: Overview

Increasing occurrence of lifestyle conditions and chronic disease, technical innovations in cell-based methodologies, and augmented investments in research and development activities for drug-discovery is likely to support rapid expansion of the global cell-based assays market. One of the driving forces of the market is likely to be the high prevalence of chronic conditions such as neurological problems, cardiovascular, diabetes, and cancer. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, according to the WHO, are the major causes of disability and death in the US.

Cardiovascular disorders account for almost half of all deaths related to chronic disease, and diabetes and obesity are on the rise as well. As such, the rise in the number of chronic conditions causes demand for cell-based assays for new pharmaceutical discoveries to develop. Furthermore, as a result of advancements in technology in cell-based assay methodologies and an increase in cell-based applications in the process of drug discovery, the demand for cell-based assays has risen exponentially. These factors are likely to trigger growth of the global cell-based assays market in the years to come.

The “global cell-based assays market” research makes an inclusion of main market segments such as type, products and service, end user, and regional markets. It also comprises a look at the current attractiveness of the global cell-based assays market over the forecast timeframe of 2020 to 2030.

Global Cell-based Assays Market: Key Trends

In the process of drug development, cell-based assays are crucial elements. In comparison to in vitro biochemical assays, cell-based assays come with a number of benefits. In contrast to biochemical assays, they provide consistent tissue-specific responses in a biologically appropriate microenvironment. It is also difficult to purify or prepare any target for biochemical analysis, which acts as a key limitation of biochemical assays. As a result, biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, as well as contract research organizations (CROs), are substituting biochemical assays with cell-based assays in their optimization processes and lead detection in the process of drug discovery.

Animal testing and other typical methods of drug safety and toxicity evaluation are time-consuming, costly, and comes with low-throughput. In this regard, modern cell-based assays mix the benefits of animal models and cell cultures to enable researchers to recognise issues with lead compounds early in the drug discovery and development process. As such, it is able to ensure greater performance, which is likely to augur well for the global cell-based assays market. Cell-based assays’ physiological relevance, as well as their ability to provide reliable, optimized yet cost-effective drug discovery solutions, have fueled their increased adoption amongst end users.

Global Cell-based Assays Market: Competitive Assessment

Many of the brands are prioritizing various stages of organic development, such as brand releases, product approvals, activities, and patents. Acquisitions, alliances, and agreements are all considered inorganic growth strategies in this sector. Introduction of new, innovative products by several brands are likely to play an important role in the development of the market. A case in point is the introduction of ImageXpress Micro-confocal High-content Imaging System by US-based Danaher Corporation in 2020.

Some of the well-known players in the global cell-based assays market are listed below:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Reaction Biology Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Global Cell-based Assays Market: Regional Assessment

North America, due to the presence of well-established health sector and the increased adoption of cell-based treatments, is likely to emerge as one of the prominent regions in the said market, in terms of market share. In the US, there has been an increase in the incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, osteoarthritis, and cancer, which is likely to boost the demand for cell-based assays for discovery of novel drugs. This factor is likely to propel growth of the global cell-based assays market in the years to come.

