Bioinformatics Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Bioinformatics Market Report Are:

Illumina Inc.

Life Technologies (Thermo Fischer Scientific)

Qiagen NV

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

ABM

Accelrys Inc.

Geneva Bioinformatics SA

Ontoforce

Data4Cure

Life Map Sciences (Biotime) Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the global bioinformatics market include the increasing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increasing initiatives from government and private organizations, accelerating growth of proteomics and genomics, and increasing research on molecular biology and drug discovery. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global bioinformatics market is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.

Bioinformatics is gaining importance, as large amounts of data generated through techniques, like nucleic acid and protein sequencing, require data management and interpretation for future researches and medical purposes. Hence, increasing demand is expected to drive the bioinformatics market during the forecast period.

The demand for differentially expressed genes, computational epigenetics, meta-analysis of microarray data, gene network, systems biology requirements, and gene-associating studies, among others, has had a major impact on the growth of the global bioinformatics market.

Thus, technical advancements, along with the advent of the NGS technology, have helped in the development of bioinformatics tools for analyzing a great amount of data. This has contributed to the growth of the global bioinformatics market.