This “Bioabsorbable Stents Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Bioabsorbable Stents market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Bioabsorbable Stents Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Bioabsorbable Stents Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

According to the report, the polymer-based or metal-based stents dissolve or get absorbed in the body, and are expected to overcome complications and risks associated with metallic stents.

Key Market Trends:

Polymer-based Bioabsorbable Stents Sub-segment is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product Type Segment

In the product type segment of the market, polymer-based bioabsorbable stents are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.95% in the forecast period.

Bioabsorbable stents (BAS)/polymer-based bioabsorbable stents are made of the materials that can completely dissolve or be absorbed in the body. These are used both in peripheral and coronary artery disease. Most of the bioabsorbable stents are made of polylactic acid that is a naturally dissolvable material. However, the polymer materials, such as polycarbonates, polyesters, corrodible metals, and bacterial-derived polymers are under investigation for developing the next-generation bioabsorbable stents. The risk of the in-stent restenosis using drug-eluting and metallic stents (DES) has raised the need for bioabsorbable stents. The BAS has a low rate of late-stent thrombosis (LST) and restenosis, which led to the acceptance of BAS for clinical purposes. The product Absorb GT1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold System (BVS) from Abbott was the first absorbable stent for coronary artery disease that received FDA in 2016, and was commercially available in Europe from 2011. However, on September 14, 2017, Abbott announced the end of sales of the Absorb bioresorbable vascular scaffold, due to poor sales and safety concerns, which led to a strong negative impact on the market. However, owing to the increased significance of the same, this sub-segment is expected to register substantial growth in the coming future.

Europe Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

Europe currently dominates the market for bioabsorbable stents and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased usage of bioabsorbable stents. There is a rise in the usage because the region has a large number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases and there is a huge demand for technologically advanced treatment options for the same.

