This “Artificial Organ Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Artificial Organ market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Artificial Organ Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999509

The Major Players Described in Artificial Organ Market Report Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999509

Scope of the Report:

An artificial organ is a medical device that is implanted or integrated into the body to replicate or augment the natural function of the organ. As per the , artificial organs include implantable devices, such as fully artificial hearts and pacemakers, along with organ support machines, such as dialysis and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines.

Key Market Trends:

Artificial Kidney is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Organ Type

In the organ type segment of the market, an artificial kidney is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period.

More than 650,000 patients, per year, in the United States and an estimated 2 million patients worldwide are affected by end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Those who live with ESRD make only 1% of the Medicare-covered population, but account for 7% of the Medicare budget. The number of patients in the United States diagnosed with ESRD is increasing by 5% each year. Mortality rates vary depending on the ESRD treatment. After one year of treatment, those on dialysis have a 20-25% mortality rate, with a five-year survival rate of 35%. People who receive transplants have a 3% mortality rate after five years.

As the rate of mortality because of dialysis is increasing, there is increased demand for artificial kidneys, which is propelling the growth of this segment.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue its Dominance in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for artificial organs, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to increased demand for artificial organs. The United States spends a significant parentage of its GDP each year on healthcare. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. Out of this, a substantial part goes into transplants being performed in the United States. Therefore, the United States holds the largest share in the artificial organ market in the North American region.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999509

Artificial Organ Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Artificial Organ Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Artificial Organ Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Artificial Organ Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Artificial Organ Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Artificial Organ market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Artificial Organ market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Artificial Organ market?

Detailed TOC of Artificial Organ Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.3.2 Scarcity of Donor Organs

4.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Artificial Organ Sector

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Expensive Procedures

4.4.2 Risks Associated With Artificial Organs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Organ Type

5.1.1 Artificial Heart

5.1.1.1 Prosthetic Heart Valves

5.1.1.2 Ventricular Assist Devices

5.1.1.3 Cardiac Pacemakers

5.1.2 Artificial Kidney

5.1.3 Artificial Pancreas

5.1.4 Artificial Lungs

5.1.5 Cochlear Implants

5.1.6 Other Organ Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.2 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Getinge AB

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Abiomed

6.1.7 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

6.1.8 Berlin Heart GmbH

6.1.9 Carmat SA

6.1.10 Edward Lifesciences Corporation

6.1.11 Jarvik Heart Inc.

6.1.12 Terumo Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Airport Stands Equipment Market Share by Regions 2021: Global Forecast Analysis by Types and Application, Market Performance, Development Status and Industry Growth Research by 2025 with Covid-19 Impact

Smart Wristband Battery Market Size Analysis with Emerging Technologies 2021: Impact of Covid-19 on Global Industry Share and Growth Segments, Development Status and Revenue Forecast to 2027

Harbour Tugs Market 2021 – Global Share Analysis with Growth Prospects, Import-Export Scenario of Top Key Players, Drivers and Restraints Analysis, Size Estimation and Recent Updates Forecast to 2027

Bio Based Molecule Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, Emerging Technology, Market Segments by Types and Applications, and Growth Forecast to 2027

High-Temperature Honeycomb Sandwich Materials Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2021-2027 | Global Industry Trends, Future Demand Status, Top Key Players Analysis with Revenue and Business Status with Covid-19 Impact

Global Linear Motors Market Size 2021 | Growing Demand Status, Future Scope and Insights with Industry Share, Production by Revenue and Upcoming Trends Forecast to 2027

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market Size Report 2021: Growth Opportunity by Regions, Development Factors, Global Industry Trends, Future Scope with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Seed Counting Machines Market Size – Global Industry Share 2021: Impact of Covid-19 on Growth Segments, Business Revenue with Opportunities, Future Trends Forecast to 2027

Automatic Coverslipper Market 2021: Global Size and Business Growth, Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Emerging Trends, Demand Status, Future Plans by Forecast to 2027

Granulator Knives Market Share Analysis with Demand Status 2021 | Latest Technological Advancement, Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2027

Online Furniture Market Share 2021 by Key Findings, Emerging Growth Factors, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Key Strategies of Business, Global Size Value Forecast to 2024

Aluminum Ladder Market Size by Business Status 2021: Trends with Covid-19 Impact and Recovery, Growth Share, and Industry Revenue Forecast to 2025