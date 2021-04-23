Global Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Artificial Intelligence Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Artificial Intelligence Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Artificial Intelligence Market Report –

There are a number of different Artificial Intelligence technologies that may be useful in telecoms.

These include:

Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network’s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network’s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;

Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

Global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence Application segment consists of Customer Analytics, Network Security, Network Optimization and Others. Customer Analytics segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 88.9% in 2018. In 2018, the Customer Analytics segment was estimated to 310.5 M USD which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period.

Global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence in global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, RoA and etc. United States is the dominant market in the global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence market in terms of value. The United States Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence market was estimated to be valued at 146.6 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 51.1% over the forecast period.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Artificial Intelligence Market Report are:-

IBM

Intel

Nuance Communications

IFLYTEK

Microsoft

Salesforce

ZTE Corporation

Infosys Limited

H2O.ai

Customer Analytics

Network Security

Others

Network Optimization

Network Security

Customer Analytics

Others



The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Artificial Intelligence market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Artificial Intelligence market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Artificial Intelligence Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Segment by Type

2.3 Artificial Intelligence Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Artificial Intelligence Segment by Application

2.5 Artificial Intelligence Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Artificial Intelligence by Players

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Artificial Intelligence Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Artificial Intelligence by Regions

4.1 Artificial Intelligence by Regions

4.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Artificial Intelligence Distributors

10.3 Artificial Intelligence Customer

11 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www. researchreportsworld .com/TOC/ 14356676

