Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Apr 23, 2021 , ,

Application Delivery Controller (ADC)

Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Application Delivery Controller (ADC):

  • An application delivery controller (ADC) is a computer network device in a datacenter, often part of an application delivery network (ADN), that helps perform common tasks, such as those done by web sites to remove load from the web servers themselves. Many also provide load balancing. ADCs are often placed in the DMZ, between the outer firewall or router and a web farm.

    Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • A10 Networks Inc.
  • Citrix Systems Inc.
  • F5 Networks Inc.
  • Array Networks, Inc.
  • Barracuda Networks Inc.
  • Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dell Inc.
  • Fortinet Inc.
  • KEMP Technologies Inc.

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • North America application delivery controller market accounted for over 25% of the total revenue share in 2015, primarily owing to the well-established IT & telecom sector in the region. The U.S. held the major share in the revenue on account of the presence of a large number of enterprises relying upon the application delivery controllers for performance improvement as well as managing the network traffic. Furthermore, trends such as virtualization, increasing adoption of cloud and SDN devices, and network security are anticipated to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Software/Virtual
  • Hardware

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Retail
  • IT & Telecom
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Government

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Application Delivery Controller (ADC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Application Delivery Controller (ADC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Application Delivery Controller (ADC) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Application Delivery Controller (ADC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Application Delivery Controller (ADC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

