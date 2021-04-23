“Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Application Delivery Controller (ADC) market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13707349

About Application Delivery Controller (ADC):

An application delivery controller (ADC) is a computer network device in a datacenter, often part of an application delivery network (ADN), that helps perform common tasks, such as those done by web sites to remove load from the web servers themselves. Many also provide load balancing. ADCs are often placed in the DMZ, between the outer firewall or router and a web farm. Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

A10 Networks Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Array Networks, Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc. To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13707349 Scope of Report:

This report focuses on the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America application delivery controller market accounted for over 25% of the total revenue share in 2015, primarily owing to the well-established IT & telecom sector in the region. The U.S. held the major share in the revenue on account of the presence of a large number of enterprises relying upon the application delivery controllers for performance improvement as well as managing the network traffic. Furthermore, trends such as virtualization, increasing adoption of cloud and SDN devices, and network security are anticipated to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Get a Sample Copy of the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market Report Market Segment by Types:

Software/Virtual

Hardware Market Segment by Application:

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare