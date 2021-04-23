The Market Eagle

Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Antibody-drug Conjugates

Antibody-drug Conjugates Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Antibody-drug Conjugates market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Antibody-drug Conjugates:

  • Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) attached to biologically active drugs by chemical linkers with labile bonds. By combining the unique targeting of mAbs with the cancer-killing ability of cytotoxic drugs, ADCs allow sensitive discrimination between healthy and diseased tissue.

    Antibody-drug Conjugates Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • ImmunoGen
  • Seattle Genetics
  • Roche
  • Takeda

    Scope of Report:

  • North America ranks the top in terms of global market size of Antibody Drug Conjugate, it consists of 59.12% of the international market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 27.70% of the global market. Asia Pacific consists of 6.54%of the Antibody Drug Conjugate market in the same year.
  • Takeda ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Global market of Antibody Drug Conjugate, occupies 54.17% of market share in 2016; While, Roche, with a market share of 35.11%, comes the second; The other companies consist of approximately 10.72% of the global market in 2016.
  • This report focuses on the Antibody-drug Conjugates in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Adcetris
  • Kadcyla

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Breast Cancer
  • Lymphoma

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Antibody-drug Conjugates product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Antibody-drug Conjugates, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Antibody-drug Conjugates in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Antibody-drug Conjugates competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Antibody-drug Conjugates breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Antibody-drug Conjugates market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Antibody-drug Conjugates sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Antibody-drug Conjugates Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Antibody-drug Conjugates Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

