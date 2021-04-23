This “AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
Passenger screening systems currently used in airports involve metal-detection portals for screening passengers and x-ray imaging systems, along with chemical and narcotic detection systems used in some airports. The study includes all these systems used for the screening of people only. Cargo and baggage screening systems are not included in the study.
Advanced Imaging Technology Scanner Segment Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period
Metal detectors dominate the airport passenger screening systems market, as of 2018. Metal detectors are currently the most widely used ones in all airports, across the world. Full body scanners are banned in certain countries, due to privacy issues, which led to the development of advanced imaging technology, which is an advanced body scanner. Body scanners based on advanced imaging techniques are costly and are currently replacing the full body and metal detectors in several airports. Hence, the advanced imaging technology scanner segment is likely to experience maximum growth during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period
The North America region held the major share, in terms of revenue, in 2018, due to a large number of airports and related infrastructure in the region. But during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to experience major growth, mainly due to the modernization of the existing airport facilities and construction of new airports, majorly in India, China, and some countries in Southeast Asia, like Vietnam and Thailand.
Detailed TOC of AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Metal Detectors
5.1.2 Full Body Scanners
5.1.3 Advanced Imaging Technology
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2.2 Germany
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Spain
5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 OSI Systems Inc.
6.2.2 Analogic Corporation
6.2.3 C.E.I.A. SpA
6.2.4 Agilent Technologies
6.2.5 Garrett Electronics Inc.
6.2.6 NuctechÂ Systems Ltd
6.2.7 Kromek
6.2.8 L-3 Technologies Inc.
6.2.9 Vanderlande Industries BV
6.2.10 Leidos
6.2.11 Smiths Group
6.2.12 Autoclear LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
