The Market Eagle

News

All News

AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Analysis with Investment Opportunity 2021: Global Opportunity and Future Trends, Business Growth Size Forecast to 2024

Bysambit

Apr 23, 2021

AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS

This “AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999464

The Major Players Described in AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Report Are:

  • OSI Systems Inc.
  • Analogic Corporation
  • C.E.I.A. SpA
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Garrett Electronics Inc.
  • NuctechÂ Systems Ltd
  • Kromek
  • L
  • 3 Technologies Inc.
  • Vanderlande Industries BV
  • Leidos
  • Smiths Group
  • Autoclear LLC

    Market Overview:

  • The airport passenger screening systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, 2019 and 2024, to reach a market value of USD 5 billion, by 2024.
  • The rising number of terrorist and hostile activities around the world are making countries around the world increase their customs and border security. In this regard, airport security has become a matter of concern, thereby, acting as a driver for airport passenger screening systems.
  • The number of travelers opting for air travel is increasing at a rapid pace, making it difficult for airports to handle a vast inflow of passengers. Also, an increasing number of passengers means that the security measures that need to be taken should also increase, which demands more investments in passenger screening systems.
  • Narcotic and chemical trace detectors are easing the way airport security agencies are handling detection. Improvements in technology have made it possible to detect a wide range of substances with greater accuracy, speed, and reliability, than ever before.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999464

    Scope of the Report:

    Passenger screening systems currently used in airports involve metal-detection portals for screening passengers and x-ray imaging systems, along with chemical and narcotic detection systems used in some airports. The study includes all these systems used for the screening of people only. Cargo and baggage screening systems are not included in the study.

    Key Market Trends:

    Advanced Imaging Technology Scanner Segment Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

    Metal detectors dominate the airport passenger screening systems market, as of 2018. Metal detectors are currently the most widely used ones in all airports, across the world. Full body scanners are banned in certain countries, due to privacy issues, which led to the development of advanced imaging technology, which is an advanced body scanner. Body scanners based on advanced imaging techniques are costly and are currently replacing the full body and metal detectors in several airports. Hence, the advanced imaging technology scanner segment is likely to experience maximum growth during the forecast period.

    Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

    The North America region held the major share, in terms of revenue, in 2018, due to a large number of airports and related infrastructure in the region. But during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to experience major growth, mainly due to the modernization of the existing airport facilities and construction of new airports, majorly in India, China, and some countries in Southeast Asia, like Vietnam and Thailand.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999464  

    AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Covers Major Factors:

    • Global AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Overview
    • Economic Impact on Market
    • Market Competition
    • Global AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Analysis by Application
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Global AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
    • Global AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Forecast

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
    • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS market?

    Detailed TOC of AIRPORT PASSENGER SCREENING SYSTEMS Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Metal Detectors
    5.1.2 Full Body Scanners
    5.1.3 Advanced Imaging Technology
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 United States
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
    5.2.2.2 Germany
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Spain
    5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 India
    5.2.3.3 Japan
    5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 South America
    5.2.4.1 Brazil
    5.2.4.2 Argentina
    5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
    5.2.5.3 South Africa
    5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Market Share Analysis
    6.2 Company Profiles
    6.2.1 OSI Systems Inc.
    6.2.2 Analogic Corporation
    6.2.3 C.E.I.A. SpA
    6.2.4 Agilent Technologies
    6.2.5 Garrett Electronics Inc.
    6.2.6 NuctechÂ Systems Ltd
    6.2.7 Kromek
    6.2.8 L-3 Technologies Inc.
    6.2.9 Vanderlande Industries BV
    6.2.10 Leidos
    6.2.11 Smiths Group
    6.2.12 Autoclear LLC

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    For Detailed TOC Click Here

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Growth Analysis with Industry Trends 2021: Business Insights of Leading Players, Research with Size, Key Challenges with Covid19 Impact, Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027

    Global Cleaning Materials and Equipment for Optics Market Report Share and Business Size 2021: Top Trends by Manufacturers, Segmentation, Emerging Technology, Industry Growth with Opportunity and Challenges Forecast to 2025

    Electric Drives Market Size Analysis by Top Countries 2021: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry Revenue, Future Growth Rate, Demand Trends and Forecast Research till 2025 – Industry Research.co

    Air Amplifiers Market Research Report 2021: Top Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Industry Segmentation, Growth Size and Price Analysis Forecast to 2025

    Global Canned Pulses Market Share Analysis 2021 – Industry Research by Top Players, Opportunities and Regional Demand Status, Business Size and Massive Growth Forecast to 2025

    Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Growth Factors 2021: with Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Size, Future Trends, Insights by Recent Developments, Emerging Technologies by Regions Forecast by 2027

    MMORPGs Market Size Report 2021: Growth Opportunity by Regions, Development Factors, Global Industry Trends, Future Scope with Business Share Forecast to 2026

    Car Roof Boxes Market – Global Growth Trends 2021: Business Perspective by Top Regions, Industry Size Analysis, Top Key Players Insights by Revenue Forecast to 2027 with Covid-19 Impact

    Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Share Analysis with Demand Status 2021 | Latest Technological Advancement, Industry Trends, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2027

    Global Stereo Amplifier Market 2021 | Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Business Size, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Players, Regional Analysis with Top Countries Forecast to 2027

    Household Cleaning Products Market SIze 2021 – Analysis by Market Dynamics and Trends, Forthcoming Developments, Leading Players Update, Emerging Growth, Global Share Forecast to 2024

    Infrared Detector Array Market Size 2021: Future Trends with CAGR Value, Industry Share, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2025

    https://themarketeagle.com/

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News News

    Shrink Bags Market | Sealed Air Corp., Winpak Ltd., Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Duropac

    Apr 23, 2021 tushar
    All News News

    Global 3D Food Printing Market to be Driven by Developments in the Commercial Food Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

    Apr 23, 2021 Matt Johnson
    All News

    Bottled Water Products Market Trend 2021, Size, Industry Growth by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025.

    Apr 23, 2021 sambit

    You missed

    News

    Agricultural Drones Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Yamaha, DJI, 3DR, Parrot, Aeryon Labs, EHang, Microdrones, Alpha Unmanned Systems, Aeryon

    Apr 23, 2021 reportsweb
    All News News

    Shrink Bags Market | Sealed Air Corp., Winpak Ltd., Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Duropac

    Apr 23, 2021 tushar
    News

    Robots in Food and Beverage Market has Huge Growth by 2021-2026| ABB, FANUC, KUKA, Kawasaki, Yaskawa, Staubli, Universal Robots, DENSO, Omron Adept Technologies

    Apr 23, 2021 reportsweb
    News

    New Growth of Courier Management Software Market 2021 | Courier Software Ltd.; CourierManager (Net Interaction SRL); Datatrac Corporation; Digital Waybill

    Apr 23, 2021 reportsweb