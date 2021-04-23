The Market Eagle

News

All News

AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

Bysambit

Apr 23, 2021

AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS

This “AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999487

The Major Players Described in AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Report Are:

  • Daifuku Co. Ltd
  • Glidepath LLC
  • Siemens AG
  • Pteris Global Limited
  • VANDERLANDE INDUSTRIES B.V.
  • BEUMER Group AS
  • G&S Airport Conveyor
  • Ansir Systems
  • Logplan LLC
  • Babcock International Group PLC
  • SITA Enterprises Ltd
  • Siemens AG
  • SITA
  • Beumer Group AG
  • Loglplan LLC
  • Vanderlande Industries BV

    Market Overview:

  • The airport baggage handling systems market was valued at USD 47.85 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 65.67 billion by 2024, while recording a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
  • Worldwide air travel has grown at a historically sharp pace over the past two decades, with year-over-year passenger travel growth for the past five years averaging at 6.2%. Low air fares, growing living standards, and a growing middle class in large emerging markets, such as China and India, are major contributors to increased air travel. The increased traffic growth in the Asia-Pacific region is leading to an increased demand for more efficient airport baggage-handling systems in the region, and this is expected to help the market during the forecast period.
  • The increasing emphasis on airport security, as well as advanced technologies, in terms of passenger baggage screening, is expected to lead to the growth in the market in the years to come.
  • Establishing of new airports, as well as terminal expansion, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to c

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999487

    Scope of the Report:

    A baggage handling system or a BHS is a type of a conveyor system that is installed in an airport and enables to transport the passenger baggage from ticket counter areas to the area where the baggage is loaded on the aircraft. BHS, additionally, helps in transporting the checked baggage, which is unloaded from the aircraft to the baggage claim area.

    Key Market Trends:

    Airport Capacity Segment in Between 25 to 40 million is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

    Currently, the airport capacity segment in between 25 to 40 million is projected to have the largest share out of all the segments. Airports with a passenger handling capacity of 25-40 million have grown, with new airports entering this segment from the 15-25 million segment. The growing air travel demand, especially in Asia-Pacific, has forced several smaller airports to increase their passenger handling capacities. Chongqing Airport, Seoul Gimpo Airport, and Tokyo Narita Airport were among the top airports with passenger handling capacities of almost 40 million by the end of 2017. Earlier in March 2017, Narita International Airport introduced a new self-check-in baggage machine at the airport. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

    South America is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

    In the airport baggage handling system market, regionally, Asia-Pacific is generating the highest revenue currently. Brazil and Argentina are the largest markets for baggage handling systems in South America. The South American aviation industry improved in 2016 and 2017, after a difficult year in 2015, when the aviation industry had to incur significant losses, due to the economic crisis in Brazil, which led to adverse currency fluctuations and weak commodity prices. With the introduction of the smart airport concept, airports, globally, are shifting toward automation. As the airports are being modernized in Argentina, demand is expected to be generated for new baggage handling systems that can increase the efficiency of airport terminal operation, thus having a positive impact on the growth of the market.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999487  

    AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Covers Major Factors:

    • Global AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Overview
    • Economic Impact on Market
    • Market Competition
    • Global AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Analysis by Application
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Global AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
    • Global AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Forecast

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
    • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market?

    Detailed TOC of AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Airport Capacity
    5.1.1 Up to 15 million
    5.1.2 15 – 25 million
    5.1.3 25 – 40 million
    5.1.4 40 million +
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 United States
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.2.2 South America
    5.2.2.1 Brazil
    5.2.2.2 Argentina
    5.2.2.3 Rest of South America
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 India
    5.2.3.3 Japan
    5.2.3.4 South Korea
    5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Europe
    5.2.4.1 United Kingdom
    5.2.4.2 Germany
    5.2.4.3 France
    5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe
    5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
    5.2.5.2 South Africa
    5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia
    5.2.5.4 Iran
    5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Vendor Market Share
    6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Daifuku Co. Ltd
    6.3.2 Glidepath LLC
    6.3.3 Siemens AG
    6.3.4 Pteris Global Limited
    6.3.5 VANDERLANDE INDUSTRIES B.V.
    6.3.6 BEUMER Group AS
    6.3.7 G&S Airport Conveyor
    6.3.8 Ansir Systems
    6.3.9 Logplan LLC
    6.3.10 Babcock International Group PLC
    6.3.11 SITA Enterprises Ltd
    6.3.12 Siemens AG
    6.3.13 SITA
    6.3.14 Beumer Group AG
    6.3.15 Loglplan LLC
    6.3.16 Vanderlande Industries BV

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    For Detailed TOC Click Here

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Blind-Mate Coaxial Connector Market 2021: Global Size and Business Growth, Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Emerging Trends, Demand Status, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2027

    Global LED Obstruct Lighting Market Size Outlook by Future Opportunity 2021 | Global Survey, Demand Status, Business Trends, Major Drivers, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Industry Share Forecast by 2025

    Retrieval Bag Market 2021 – Global Share Analysis with Growth Prospects, Import-Export Scenario of Top Key Players, Drivers and Restraints Analysis, Size Estimation and Recent Updates Forecast to 2027

    Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Size Forecast 2021-2025: Regional Analysis by Trends, Competitive Outlook, Industry Growth Insights with Revenue and Demand Status of Top Key Players

    Gym Equipment Market Size Report 2021: by Business Strategy, Potential Growth Rate, Future Trends, Drivers Segmentation, Key Competitors and Global Growth Forecast to 2025

    Modular Homes Market Growth Forecast – Global Industry Revenue 2021 | Business Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forthcoming Development Status with Future Prospects by 2027

    Corrugated Plastic Sheets Market 2021: Leading Players Analysis with Growth Overview, Revenue, Investment Scenario, and Industry Size and Insights, Future Expectations with Covid-19 Impact till 2026

    Global Cocoa Bean Extract Market Size Research Report 2021: Business Expansion Strategies, Size & Industry Share, Growth Insights by Leading Players, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2027

    Benchtop Spectroradiometers Market Size and Growth Share 2021 | Global Share by Manufacturers, Sales Revenue, Key Strategies, Development History, and Future Scope with Forecast Research 2027

    Transseptal Access Systems Market Size, Growth Analysis by Top Players 2021: Dynamics and Latest Trends with Global Industry Share, Business Development Plans and Strategies, CAGR and Revenue Forecast to 2027

    Deep Learning Market SIze 2021 – Analysis by Market Dynamics and Trends, Forthcoming Developments, Leading Players Update, Emerging Growth, Global Share Forecast to 2024

    Electronic Counters Market Report by Global Size 2021: by Research Objectives, Investment Scenario, Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry, Key Trends by Regions, Share and Revenue Forecast by 2025

    https://themarketeagle.com/

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News News

    Shrink Bags Market | Sealed Air Corp., Winpak Ltd., Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Duropac

    Apr 23, 2021 tushar
    All News News

    Global 3D Food Printing Market to be Driven by Developments in the Commercial Food Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

    Apr 23, 2021 Matt Johnson
    All News

    Bottled Water Products Market Trend 2021, Size, Industry Growth by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025.

    Apr 23, 2021 sambit

    You missed

    News

    Agricultural Drones Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Yamaha, DJI, 3DR, Parrot, Aeryon Labs, EHang, Microdrones, Alpha Unmanned Systems, Aeryon

    Apr 23, 2021 reportsweb
    All News News

    Shrink Bags Market | Sealed Air Corp., Winpak Ltd., Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Duropac

    Apr 23, 2021 tushar
    News

    Robots in Food and Beverage Market has Huge Growth by 2021-2026| ABB, FANUC, KUKA, Kawasaki, Yaskawa, Staubli, Universal Robots, DENSO, Omron Adept Technologies

    Apr 23, 2021 reportsweb
    News

    New Growth of Courier Management Software Market 2021 | Courier Software Ltd.; CourierManager (Net Interaction SRL); Datatrac Corporation; Digital Waybill

    Apr 23, 2021 reportsweb