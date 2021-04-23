This “AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999487

The Major Players Described in AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Report Are:

Daifuku Co. Ltd

Glidepath LLC

Siemens AG

Pteris Global Limited

VANDERLANDE INDUSTRIES B.V.

BEUMER Group AS

G&S Airport Conveyor

Ansir Systems

Logplan LLC

Babcock International Group PLC

SITA Enterprises Ltd

Siemens AG

SITA

Beumer Group AG

Loglplan LLC

Vanderlande Industries BV Market Overview:

The airport baggage handling systems market was valued at USD 47.85 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 65.67 billion by 2024, while recording a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Worldwide air travel has grown at a historically sharp pace over the past two decades, with year-over-year passenger travel growth for the past five years averaging at 6.2%. Low air fares, growing living standards, and a growing middle class in large emerging markets, such as China and India, are major contributors to increased air travel. The increased traffic growth in the Asia-Pacific region is leading to an increased demand for more efficient airport baggage-handling systems in the region, and this is expected to help the market during the forecast period.

The increasing emphasis on airport security, as well as advanced technologies, in terms of passenger baggage screening, is expected to lead to the growth in the market in the years to come.