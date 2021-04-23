Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market outlook – 2027
The airborne collision avoidance system came into existence to reduce the risk of mid-air collisions or near mid-air collisions between aircrafts. This system is based on secondary surveillance radar (SSR) transponder signals. It uses the mode S & C transponders of nearby aircrafts, thereby tracking their altitude and range and provides this information to the pilots. However, this system works only if the other aircraft is equipped with the system or else it will not report any details.
Download Report Sample (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at : https://bit.ly/2K1KB3d
Increase in air traffic, rise in number of mid-air collisions, and strict norms set by regulatory bodies (Standardized European Rules of the Air (SERA) and Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation) majorly drive the market growth. However, the market experiences slow growth owing to the systems high lifecycle1520 years. Installation of airborne collision avoidance system in the general aviation aircraft makes way for growth opportunities.
The market for airborne collision avoidance system is segmented into type, platform, component, and geography. By type, it is divided into ACAS I & TCAS I, ACAS II & TCAS II, PCAS, and FLARM. By platform, it is classified into fixed wing, rotary wing, and UAV. By component, it is categorized into processor, mode S & C transponder, and display unit. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at : https://bit.ly/3oxecAM
The key players described in the report include Bae Systems PLC, Flarm Technology Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Qinetiq Group PLC, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Saab Group, and Thales Group.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis : https://bit.ly/2XtubUv
Key Benefits
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global airborne collision avoidance system market
- In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023
- Exhaustive analysis of the market by type helps understand the technologies that are currently used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future
- Competitive intelligence elucidates the competitive scenario across the geographies as well as among the players
Airborne Collision Avoidance System Key Segmentation:
Type
- ACAS I & TCAS I
- ACAS II & TCAS II
- PCAS
- FLARM
Platform
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Wing
- UAV
Component
- Processor
- Mode S & C Transponder
- Display Unit
Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Players:
- Bae Systems PLC
- Flarm Technology Ltd.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- L3 Technologies, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Qinetiq Group PLC
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Saab Group
- Thales Group
About Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
[email protected]
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.comhttps://themarketeagle.com/