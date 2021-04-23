The global Agriculture Planting Equipment Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Agriculture Planting Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Seed Drills, Air Seeders, Planters, Others), By Form (Mechanical, Automatic), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Additionally, the report provides: