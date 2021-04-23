This “Acrylamide Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Acrylamide market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Acrylamide Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Acrylamide Market Report Are:

AnHui JuCheng Fine Chemicals Co.Ltd

Anhui Tianrun Chemicals

Ashland

BASF SE

Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation

Dia

Nitrix Co., Ltd.

Ecolab

Jiangxi Changjiu Agrochemical Co.,Ltd

Mitsui Chemical Inc.

SNF Group

Shandong Dongying Chemicals Co Ltd.

Zibo Xinye Chemical Co Ltd.

The market for acrylamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Increasing demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery process is expected to stimulate the acrylamide market growth as polyacrylamide has major application in the process.

Stringent water regulations in Europe will drive the acrylamide market as one of the major application of acrylamide is in water treatment.

Growing investments in water treatment in countries like China are expected to create major opportunities for market growth.