Acetyl Tributyl Citrate(ATBC), is colorless, odorless, oily liquid, is a non-toxic plasticizer which can be used as plasticizers in polyvinyl chloride, cellulose resins and plasticizers synthetic rubber. For the production of non-toxic PVC, food containers, children’s toys, medical products, film, sheet, cellulose paint and other products.

From the point of upstream supply to analysis, the manufacturer in China has the absolute advantage, one of the raw materials citric acid, about 75% of global production concentrated in China, and with low prices of citric acid in Chinese region. Therefore, in China ATBC manufacturers will be take lower raw material costs. Market competition is not intense. Jungbunzlauer, Jiangsu Lemon and Shandong Kexing Chemical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Despite the competition problem still exists, due to the trend of global economic recovery, it is clear that investors are still optimistic about this area, there will still be more new investors in the future to enter the field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) Market

The global Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) market was valued at USD 105.3 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 129.8 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The research covers the current Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Jungbunzlauer

Vertellus

KLJ Group

Jiangsu Lemon

Shandong Kexing Chemical

Jiangsu Licheng Chemical

Wuxi Kailai Biotechnology

Taizhou Mingguang Chemical

Yangzhou Feiyang Chemical

Nanjing Duoleng Auxiliary

Anhui Aitebay

By the product type, the Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) market is primarily split into:

Excellent Grade

First Grade

By the end users/application, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) market report covers the following segments:

Children Toys

Daily Chemical & Food Package

Medical Devices & Package

Others

The key regions covered in the Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

