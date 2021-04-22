Global Tennis Equipment Market: Overview

The demand within the global tennis equipment market is expected to grow at a stellar pace in the times to follow. Commercialization of sports has generated humongous revenues across multiple nations and economies. It is imperative for the market players to decode the propensities of tennis tournaments and players to tap into the market. Tennis has grown as a sport across several new territories, creating fresh revenues within the global tennis equipment market. Tennis tournaments organized across the globe attract humongous investments from key entities. These revenues could trickle down to the global tennis equipment market. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global tennis equipment market is set to increase in the times to follow.

In this review, several trends and propensities pertaining to the growth of the global tennis equipment market have been enunciated. It is logical to expect that commercialization of sports would play an integral role in driving sales across the global tennis equipment market. The use of tennis shoes and wrist bands has played an important role in driving sales across the market. It is imperative for tennis players to manufacture head bands and dresses that can support the growth of the market.

Global Tennis Equipment Market: Notable Developments

Several key trends have contributed to the growth of the global tennis equipment market in recent times.

Endorsement of tennis equipment brands and companies by professional players and stars has played an integral role in driving up sales for companies. The market players have been on the lookout for promoting their equipment and aids through celebrity endorsement and by sponsoring events. This trend could play to the advantage of profitable vendors functional in the market.

Several bodies such as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) have setup task forces to draw out regulations for sports management in times of COVID-19. This factor could lead local vendors to change their manufacturing dynamics and trends. The revenue index of the global tennis equipment market shall improve as new investments flow into the market.

Key Players

YONEX Co., Ltd.

Nike, Inc.

Wilson Sporting Goods

Adidas AG

Global Tennis Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Revenue-Generation in Tennis Fraternity

Tennis has emerged as one of the most revenue-rich sports, and has also captured the attention of gamblers and betters. The growing popularity of the sport has led youngsters to learn tennis skills, and pursue the sport in professional arenas. This trend has created humongous demand for tennis rackets, shoes, and kits. There has been an increase in the number of youngsters who subscribed to tennis club memberships over the past decade. Furthermore, establishment of new clubs and societies that train youngsters in tennis have also created new opportunities for growth across the global tennis equipment market.

Role of Professionals Tennis Players

The high cost of tennis equipment has not deterred enthusiastic youngsters in Europe and North America to pursue the sport. Practice machines that can dispel the tennis ball at ravishing speeds have gained popularity amongst professional tennis players. Furthermore, other equipment such as headbands and knee straps have also attracted new consumers in recent times. The sophistication associated with the game of tennis compels players to use high-end equipment and proper gear. This trend shall create new opportunities for growth within the global tennis equipment market. Investments in new technologies such as ball-dispensing machines and protective gears has created new pathways for market expansion.

