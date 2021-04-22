The global soy milk market is segmented into type, form, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into unflavored and flavored. Flavored is further segmented into vanilla, chocolate, and others. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powdered and liquid form. The applications covered in the study include ice creams, desserts, cheese, yoghurt, and others. Deepening on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, discount stores, specialty stores, grocery stores, online stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Soy milk is a plant-based drink, which is made by soaking and grinding soybeans, followed by boiling and filtering out the remaining particulates. Soy milk is free from gluten and lactose, and thus serves as an ideal alternative for consumers who are lactose intolerant or allergic to cow milk. Moreover, it has no cholesterol, and is a rich source of vegetable proteins. Furthermore, it contains, vitamins, proteins, calcium, and fiber, offering superior health benefits.

Increase in consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with lactose-free food items such as yoghurt, cheese, and desserts made from soy fuels the demand for soy milk, thus driving the growth of the global soy milk market. In addition, promotion of animal welfare and increase in environmental awareness inspire consumers to seek for plant-based alternatives, which are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the near future.

The prominent players operating in the global soy milk market include Vitasoy Australia, Alpro (Alpro (UK) Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group, NOW Health Group, Inc., Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC, White Wave Foods Company (So Delicious Dairy Free), Hershey India Private ltd., Chetran Foods Private Limited, Granarolo S.p.A., and Bio Nutrients (India) Pvt. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global soy milk market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Unflavored

Flavored

Vanilla

Chocolate

Others

By Form

Powdered

Liquid

By Application

Ice creams

Desserts

Cheese

Yoghurt

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

