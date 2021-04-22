Global Small Kitchen Appliances Market: Overview

A small domestic appliance, a small electronic, or a small appliance is a semi-portable gadget that is usually placed on various platforms, such as counter tops, table tops, and others to perform a household job. Instances of such appliances comprise coffeemakers, food processors, humidifiers, toasters, and microwave ovens. The growing popularity and dependence on such small appliances is expected to amplify growth opportunities for the global small kitchen appliances market in the years to come.

Some small-sized kitchen appliances accomplish the same task that is performed by their larger counterparts. For instance, a small-sized kitchen appliance, toaster oven, performs the same functions that are performed by a microwave oven. Small applications often come with both commercial version and home version, which includes appliances like blenders, food processors, and waffle irons. A food processor performs the task of a juicer, mixer, slicer, and chopper. Rather than buying a separate appliance for each of the tasks, one can buy a food processor. The industrial or commercial version is made to be utilized in restaurants and other such settings. Commercial appliances are particularly linked to a more powerful electrical outlet and are usually stronger and larger. Continuous technological progress is likely to open up new growth opportunities for the global small kitchen appliances market in the forthcoming years.

The global small kitchen appliances market has been segmented based on product and region. The main objective of providing such a comprehensive report is to provide a deep insight into the market.

Global Small Kitchen Appliances Market: Notable Developments

The global small kitchen appliances market has witnessed some developments in the last few years. One of such markets developments is mentioned below:

In May 2017, US-based Whirlpool Corporation acquired Yummly, Inc., a food-centric technology organization. The latter offers cooking resources and personalized recipes through its apps and websites. This acquisition is expected to reinforce the ability of Whirlpool Corporation to bring forth consumer-relevant and useful inventions to the market and widen its consumer reach.

Some of the key market players of the global small kitchen appliances market are

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Whirlpool Corporation

Morphy Richards

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Global Small Kitchen Appliances Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in Disposable Income to Act as a Catalyst in the Growth of the Market

The global small kitchen appliances market is likely to be driven by the rising demand for small kitchen appliances across all geographies. Small kitchen appliances can be either semi-portable or portable machines that are usually utilized to perform various tasks in the kitchen. Small kitchen appliances are widening their product portfolio due to increased demand from consumers. Manufacturers of small kitchen appliances are increasingly integrating connected technologies into their product in a bid to offer time saving and efficient appliances. Touchscreen, Wi-Fi, cameras, and other technological advancements are incorporated into small kitchen appliances, which has resulted in the operational efficiency of these appliances.

Rising disposable income of the consumers across the globe is likely to emerge as one of the major growth factors for the global small kitchen appliances market in the years to come. Hassle-free operation and time saving features make it suitable for use amongst the consumers, particularly the ones who have hectic lifestyle. This factor is likely to boost the growth of the global small kitchen appliances market in the near future.

Global Small Kitchen Appliances Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America are the two regions that are expected to dominate the global small kitchen appliances market. Easy availability of smart technology-powered small kitchen appliances in Europe and North America are likely to boost the small kitchen appliances market in both the regions. Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a rapidly growing region with a promise of high growth for the manufacturers. Increased disposable income of the people in region is likely to play an important role in the growth of the small kitchen appliances market in Asia Pacific.

The global small kitchen appliances market is segmented as:

Product

Coffee and tea makers

Mixers and blenders

Small cooking appliances

Grinders and processors

Toasters and toaster ovens

Juicers

