Small Caliber Ammunition Market Outlook – 2027

The small caliber ammunition is 0.50 caliber and below. The increase in use of zinc and copper alloys for covering bullets is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities for the global small caliber ammunition market. Also, the smokeless bullets produce high pressure and temperatures, which in turn surges the application of small-caliber ammunition in the market. Rise in terror attacks and consistent threat of such practices makes it mandatory for military personnel and law enforcement authorities to make it imperative to use small-caliber ammunition.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Size and Application Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Companies covered Northrop Grumman Corporation, China North Industries (NORINCO), Winchester Ammunition (Olin Corporation), General Dynamics Corporation, IMI (Israel Military Industries), Remington Outdoor, BAE Systems PLC, RUAG Group, Liberty Ammunition, Ruag (Ruag Ammotec AG).

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Small caliber ammunition production is going to be more agile after the end of COVID-19.

The supply chain disruption is expected to affect the future growth of the companies due to lockdown.

The revenue is not being generated for the companies due to the ongoing pandemic, which will result in major losses across the year.

Companies have to deal on a significant margin basis to revive the market.

A huge monetary loss has been accounted for in the revenue generation of the Small caliber ammunition companies due to the lockdown.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The rise in terrorist activities across the globe propels the growth of the local government agencies, military, and police to procure small-caliber ammunition. Also, the military sector of various nations is witnessing a significant upsurge in the defense budget for the replacement of existing arsenal and other modernization initiatives, which in turn fuels the demand for small-caliber ammunition. However, stringent laws on ownership of guns hamper the market potential.

The global small caliber ammunition market trends are as follows:

Rise in terrorist activities to propel the growth

Terrorist activities have always been a threat to nations, therefore to reduce the threat and safeguard the population, government institutions use small caliber ammunitions in various applications such as military, civilian, and law enforcement. In addition, rise in terror attacks occurring in many countries contribute toward the growth of the global small caliber ammunition market. Moreover, this small-caliber ammunition is also used for personal safety. Furthermore, the rise in preference for shotguns, handguns, revolvers, and pistols for safety is proliferating the demand for small-caliber ammunition.

Increase in defense budget worldwide to foster growth

One of the major factors driving the growth of the global caliber ammunition market is its consistent demand from the defense & military. Various nations are escalating their expenditure in bolstering their military strength, which in turn is fueling the demand for small-caliber ammunition. In addition, the rise in the defense budget is creating a significant demand for highly advanced, small caliber ammunitions worldwide. Furthermore, government institutions emphasize on upgrading the existing military equipment and replacing the obsolete articles from the infantry. Therefore, increment in the military budget by various nations across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the global small caliber market during the forecasted period.

Also, the market witnesses potential opportunities from the import and export of handguns, which in turn is pushing the demand for small-caliber ammunition. Furthermore, the increase in number of training courses and shooting completions boost the application of small-caliber ammunition. Such factors are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Size 5.56mm Caliber

7.62mm Caliber

9 mm Caliber

12.7mm Caliber Applications Military

Law Enforcement

Civilian

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Small caliber ammunition industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global Small caliber ammunition market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Small caliber ammunition market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Small caliber ammunition market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Small caliber ammunition Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the Small caliber ammunition market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

