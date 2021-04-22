Polysulfide Sealants Market – Snapshot

Polysulfide refers to those flexible substances that belongs the family of synthetic rubber. The global polysulfide sealants market is expected to gather momentum owing to the unique properties of polysulfide sealants. Some of the significant properties of polysulfide sealants are as follows

Capability of underwater curing

Excellent resistance to chemicals

High dielectric strength

Low and high cryogenic temperature serviceability

Resistance to thermal cycling, impact, vibration, and shock

Metal free

High physical strength

Long-term resistance to crude oils, gaseous fuels, alcohol, gasoline, kerosene, and natural gas

Easy to use without any drip feature

Outstanding adhesion to both dissimilar and similar substrates

Considered as multifaceted synthetic elastomers, polysulfide sealants find abundant use in computer, electronic, appliance, chemical, electrical, and metalworking industries. Polysulfide sealants find use in the below-mentioned applications:

Electrical potting

Aircraft fuel tank sealants

Vibration resistance of electro-optical devices

Industrial tank liners

Corrosion protection of offshore structures

The growth in the global polysulfide sealants market is ascribed to the huge funding poured into the construction industry worldwide. High demand for top-notch sealants in high performing industries like solar and wind energy equipment, aerospace industries is likely to open up avenues for growth of the global polysulfide sealants market over the period of forecast.

In addition, the growing demand for lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry is expected to augmented the use of sealants. In addition, increased use of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and environment friendly sealants is expected to propel market growth.

Polysulfide sealants are intended for joints that need to be immersed in liquids for prolong periods of time. Polysulfide sealants are versatile synthetic elastomers that are used across a host of industries such as electronic, computer, appliance, chemical, electrical, metalworking, and automotive. They are suitable for a wide range of applications such as aircraft fuel tanks, industrial tank liners, and electrical potting. They are commonly used in swimming pools, cooling towers, wastewater treatment plants, fountains, petrochemical plants, and fuel and chemical storage tanks.

Polysulfide sealants are resins that provide flexible and chemically resistant sealing. Polysulfide sealants exhibit excellent chemical resistance and good performance in submerged conditions. They have excellent resistance to fuels, salt water, ozone, and sunlight. Polysulfide sealants exhibit properties of underwater curing capability, high dielectric strength, high chemical resistance, and raised physical strength. In addition, they exhibit resistance to impact, shock, vibration, and therma cycling and low and high cryogenic temperature serviceability. Polysulfide sealants provide waterproof seal minimizing the risk of water leakage that may cause damage or erosion. Polysulfide sealant formulations provide good working flow, corrosion protection, and superior electrical insulation.

Polysulfide sealants are metal free and display long-term resistance to natural gas, kerosene, crude oils, gasoline, gaseous fuels, crude oils and its derivatives. Moreover, they are easy to apply due to low drippage characteristics and display excellent adhesion properties.

Polysulfide sealants are used in the aviation industry to seal aircraft fuselages and fuel tanks. They provide a secure, long lasting seal to these aviation components as they are resistant to fuels and other chemicals.

Global Polysulfide Sealants Market: Overview

Polysulfide sealants are specialty sealants that find application in sealing joints that are to remain immersed in liquids for a protracted period of time. They are mostly used in chemical storage tanks, fuel tanks, swimming pools, fountains, and petrochemical plants, among others. Polysulfide sealants are available in the market in the form of pourable formulations or sealant guns and provide substantial resistance from fuel and solvents. They also do their job well within a wide temperature range and are used in sealing of aircraft windows and in sound proof windows in buildings.

Global Polysulfide Sealants Market: Trends and Opportunities

The unique perceived benefits of polysulfide sealants is their ability to protect against corrosion, good flowability, and enhanced electrical insulation. Additionally, they have high physical and dielectric strength and are resistant to vibration, thermal cycling, and impact. They also function well at ambient or temperatures marginally higher than ambient temperature. Polysulfide sealants are unaffected by ozone and UV and bring about superior quality adhesion in similar and dissimilar substrates. They are also impermeable, flex crack resistant, and unaffected by a wide variety of chemicals. Because of all the aforementioned properties, polysulfide sealants enjoy healthy demand in industrial tank liners, aircraft fuel tanks, offshore structures, dual pane insulated glass windows, marine applications, and aerospace, among others. Other niche applications of polysulfide sealants include hoses, dental molding compounds, gaskets, etc.

The burgeoning building and construction industry and the aerospace industry have been at the forefront of stimulating the global market for polysulfide sealants. In the building and construction industry, for example, the increasing trend of fixing sound proof windows has fuelled a major uptick in demand. Further, polysulfide sealants are extensively used in swimming pools and chemical storage tanks. Countering the growth in the polysulfide sealants market is the expensiveness of polysulfide sealants. However, going forward, it is expected that advancements in technology will bring down manufacturing costs thereby reducing the price of polysulfide sealants which will fillip their demand.

Global polysulfide sealants Market: Regional Outlook

Major regional segments in the global polysulfide sealants market are the U.S., Europe, and China. The robust aerospace industry in Europe and the U.S. have greatly augmented the market in the two regions. Further, the burgeoning chemical processing industries in Europe and Asia Pacific have also resulted in substantial uptake of polysulfide sealants. Another factor driving growth in the Asia Pacific, particularly China is the booming construction activities that makes use of these sealants. This trend is predicted to continue in the years to come thereby filliping the market further. The polysulfide market in Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa are slated to grow at a cracking pace.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present an accurate and detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global polysulfide sealants market, the report profiles companies such as AkzoNobel, Bondpak, Ellsworth Adhesives, Everkem Diversified Products, Henkel, Jinan Ya Xinhua Insulating Glass Materials Co., Ltd, Jinan Better Machinery Co., Ltd, Pecora Corporation PolySpec, Shanghai Yuanxin Building Materials Co. Ltd, and Wellesley Hills.

Global polysulfide sealants Market is segmented as:

Global polysulfide sealants Market, by Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

