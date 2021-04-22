Phycocyanin Market: Overview

Phycocyanin has gained tremendous popularity among the global population in recent period. Growing consumer awareness about the side effects of using artificial dyes in beverages, food products, and skincare products is said to be one of the key reasons for this popularity among all. Phycocyanin is a natural dye used in many industries including personal care. Upward graph of retail foods and beverages sales in the U.S. is expected to offer remarkable demand for phycocyanin.

Based on applications, the phycocyanin market is segmented into food and beverages, medicines and pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and biotechnology. Moreover, on the basis of products, the market is divided into organic and conventional.

Phycocyanin Market: Growth Dynamics

Phycocyanin is known for promoting the elastin synthesis process in body. It offers exceptional levels of essential amino acids. Growing awareness about the anti-cancer effects of phycocyanin is supporting the growth in demand. Furthermore, demand for this product is expected grow in nutraceuticals industry in the upcoming period. The key reason for this increased demand is presence of numerous muscle enhancing properties in phycocyanin. In addition, plentiful antioxidants and nutrients in this photosynthetic pigment further increase its usefulness, thereby support demand growth.

In the recent times, governments are taking initiatives to promote organic products use. Various companies engaged in this market are growing investments for research and development activities to offer more improved products. This effort is strengthening the global Phycocyanin market. Besides, increasing innovations to develop various natural colors is expected to foster the further growth of this market. Superior health benefits and non-toxic nature are some additional qualities that will help the market to grow.

However, dependence of phycocyanin production on environmental factors is one of the key elements that can hamper the growth of this market. In addition, extreme temperature sensitiveness of this pigment is another concern that makes the market growth sluggish.

Phycocyanin Market: Competitive Landscape

The phycocyanin market holds remarkable growth opportunities. Numerous companies involved in this market chasing diverse strategies such as partnerships and collaborations. These strategies are helping them to strengthen their position. The market shows a promising future with an upward curve in the use of phycocyanin in the food industry. Growing preference for the use of natural dyes over artificial colors in food items is expected to boost the phycocyanin market. Moreover, the entry of numerous new players into this market is expected to increase the competition level, thereby support its development in the upcoming period.

The competitive landscape of the Phycocyanin market is highly fragmented. Numerous companies are actively contributing to the growth of this market.

Phycocyanin Market: Regional Assessment

Among the key regions, North America is one of the prominent regions. It offers tremendous growth opportunities for phycocyanin market. Presence of numerous companies manufacturing skincare and personal care products is one of the important reasons for this advancement. Moreover, growing preference of major population from this region for beauty products manufactured using natural and toxin-free colorings is supporting this market growth. Other regions showing positive outlook for the growth of the phycocyanin market are Europe and Asia Pacific.

