Natural Cosmetics Market: Overview

The natural cosmetics market may gather momentum in terms of growth over the forecast period of 2019-2029. The growing green consumer behavior across the globe is the main factor influencing the robust growth of the natural cosmetics market. Awareness about eco-friendly beauty products among the global populace and the harmful side effects due to chemical additives in cosmetics may invite good growth opportunities for the natural cosmetics market. Millennials and Generation-Z are the main pillars for improving the growth rate of the natural cosmetics market. Also, the baby boomer generation is embracing natural skincare products due to hypersensitive skin type and the hazardous consequences involved after the application of cosmetics laced with chemicals.

Individuals are concentrating on self-care during the stay-at-home orders implemented by various countries on the grounds of the new coronavirus pandemic. As many people stay at home, they are concentrating on skin care more than ever. Therefore, the natural cosmetics market may see a rise in growth rate statistics during the forecast period.

This natural cosmetics market report hits a bull’s eye in terms of analysis of the various factors influencing the growth rate. These factors include the key trends, competitive landscape, and also the regional analysis of the natural cosmetics market. Market stakeholders can greatly benefit from this thoroughly researched report. Furthermore, this report also provides a bird’s eye view in regard to the effect of COVID-19 outbreak on the natural cosmetics market.

Natural Cosmetics Market: Competitive Analysis

A sea-change in consumer outlook toward the environment is influencing the advancements in the natural cosmetics market. Research and development activities to introduce natural ingredients-infused cosmetics more effectively are also boosting the growth rate of the natural cosmetics market greatly. The great use of social media to promote natural cosmetics is also acting as a growth generator for the natural cosmetics market. A considerable chunk of the population takes the help of online research to choose cosmetic products. Highly searched terms in cosmetics include organic skincare, natural skincare, skincare for cancer treatments, etc. With the use of attractive marketing campaigns, the players in the natural cosmetics market are sowing the seeds of growth.

Key players involved in the natural cosmetics market are Amway India, Oriflame, Arbonne International, L’Oreal, and Bare Essentials.

Natural Cosmetics Market: Key Trends

Plant-based cosmetics are creating ripples across the natural cosmetics market with products like shampoos, conditioners, creams, and hair dyes. Reducing carbon footprint through zero-waste products is proving to be a unique selling point for natural cosmetics. Powders, oil cleansers, and other cosmetic products packed with waterless formulations are further servingasa growth multiplier for the natural cosmetics market. Products based on anthroposophy are also making inroads into consumers’ psyche for the growth of the natural cosmetics market. The integration of wellness concepts with the natural cosmetics market might prove to be a game-changer for an increase in the growth rate. For instance, Bamford, a beauty brand offers personal mindfulness consultations at its Haybarn Spa.

Natural Cosmetics Market: Regional Outlook

On a geographical basis, the natural cosmetics market can be classified into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Central and South America, and Europe. Europe may serve as the largest growth contributor for the natural cosmetics market as it has a large presence of natural cosmetics manufacturers across the region. Asia Pacific is also gaining feet in terms of growth through increasing awareness among the individuals in the region regarding the use of natural cosmetics.

