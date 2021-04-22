Micro Server IC Market: Overview

Micro server ICs are characterized by their excellent power-friendly and the compactness, which they meet the requirements of ICs in miniaturized electronics. The technology find use in range of commercial applications, such as in personal computers and high-end servers. Thus, the micro server IC market has witnessed growth from the rising demand for and adoption of these in hyper-scale computing devices and high-end personal computers. Micro server ICs are gaining traction in web hosting applications. Constant system upgrades in data centers have led to the growth in demand for these ICs.

Rise in investments by enterprises on storing their data on clouds has spurred the use cases of technologies such as micro server ICs. Companies in the micro server IC market are keen on meeting demands in analytics and cloud computing, edge computing applications, shaping the growth trajectories.

The business intelligence study on the micro server IC market presents insights into the key growth drivers and restraints, current and emerging avenues for investments, application trends, and technological factors that influence the demand in various regions. The study offers in-depth market segmentation and evaluates opportunities in the key segments over the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Micro Server IC Market: Key Trends

Micro server IC market has been making remarkable strides on the back of continuous advances in cloud infrastructure around the world. Rise in demand for cloud service providers has spurred investments in improving the data center infrastructure. Proliferation of connected devices in enterprises and among consumers in developed and developing nations has driven constant advances in hyper scale data center architecture. The demand for advanced servers is a key driver for need in emerging economies of the world.

These economies are witnessing rise in demand for cloud computing services by enterprises among diverse industries. This has also opened new opportunities for vendors and manufactures in the micro server IC market. The use of micro server ICs has improved the returns from the CAPEX and OPEX in data centers. Facility managers thus prefer the use of micro server ICs over enterprise-class rack servers.

Micro Server IC Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

Exponential rise in number of internet users has spurred the demand for advanced ICs among telecommunication companies. A growing number of players are targeting the demand from enterprises who have parked substantial funds in cloud infrastructures and cloud computing services from the vendors. Top players see a vast revenue stream in the increasing infrastructure spending on commercializing of 5G in some nations. They are anticipating steady revenue potential in some of the Asia Pacific economies.

Some of the key players in the microserver IC market are;

Quanta Computer Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation.

Micro Server IC Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, Asia Pacific is witnessing substantive revenue streams. Rise in use of cloud computing technologies and connected devices in various industrialized nations of the region have cemented the growth potential of the regional market over the past few years. Growing public and private spending on improving networking infrastructure, particularly 5G, in recent years has spurred the growth prospects of the global micro server IC market. Further, strides made in the use of IoT in smart living technologies is expected to fuel the use cases of micro server IC technologies.

