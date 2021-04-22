The current display market is slowly been taken over by Micro-LED displays. It is termed as the next generation of display technologies. Its applications include augmented/mixed reality (AR/MR), virtual reality (VR), large video displays, TVs and monitors, automotive displays, mobile phones, smart watches and wearables, tablets and laptops. The rise in demand for Micro-LED display is contributed by factors such as increase in demand for power efficient display panels which are used in Smart TV, Phones, Smart watch and others. It is also because of the interest of big players of display market such as Apple, Samsung and Sony. Huge investment in infrastructure and equipment compatibility are some of the challenges faced by Micro-LED display market.

Some of the key players of Micro-LED Display Market:

Aledia

Apple Inc.

eLux, Inc.

Facebook Technologies, LLC.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Metalgrass LTD

ROHINNI LLC

SAMSUNG DISPLAY

Sony Corporation

VueReal

The Global Micro-LED Display Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Micro-LED Display market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Micro-LED Display market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

