Global Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccines Market: Overview

The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines market is observing significant growth due to high incidence of pneumococcal infections. Measles, mumps, and rubella are common communicable diseases. Measles, mumps, and rubella are airborne viral diseases that are spread by sneezing and coughing of an infected individual, which can sometimes lead to serious complications or can be fatal.

The demand for measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines stems from measures for prevention of these diseases. Vaccines for these diseases contain killed or weakened microorganisms such as bacteria or virus that is usually given by injection to increase protection against a particular disease.

In this review, TMR Research attempts to provide a detailed outline of trends and opportunities that have generated fresh revenue within the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market. Extensive focus on R&D undertaken by keen players is creating a buzz in the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market.

Global Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine Market: Competitive Landscape

The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market features a fragmented vendor landscape. The presence of a number of prominent players in the playfield makes it a competitive one. R&D for new viral strains for these diseases is the focus of keen players in the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market.

Prominent players in the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market include;

CSL Limited

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi Pasteur

Bavarian Nordic A/S

MedImmune LLC

China National Biotec Group Comp. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Pfizer

Novartis International AG

JC Medical

Merck & Co. Inc.

Global Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine Market: Key Trends

Efforts of vaccine manufacturers to partner with organizations such as UNICEF, WHO, and GAVI Alliance to improve vaccination programs of these organizations is impelling growth of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market. Such joint initiatives are aiding to reach out to large populations, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries. This, along with government initiatives for success of vaccination programs underscores growth of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market. In developing and underdeveloped countries, measles is one of the leading causes of death among children. Governments in these countries are striving to eradicate viral and bacterial diseases that amount to high economic burden in these countries.

High level of air pollution and low hygiene consciousness to prevent spread of germs in a large population developing and underdeveloped countries is a key factor behind airborne viral diseases. To prevent this, which could lead to outbreak of pandemics governments in these countries organize immunization programs. This is a plus for the growth of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market.

Global Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccines Market: Regional Assessment

The report divides the global measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines market into five key geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among the, North America holds leading share in the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market. Key factor driving growth of the market in the region is widespread government initiatives for immunization against viral diseases.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a key region in the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market. Rising awareness among individuals of low economic strata in developing countries of the region is a key factor propelling the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market in the region. Rising number of free government-driven immunization programmes in developing countries of the region is also a plus for the growth of the market.

