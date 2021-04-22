Global Digital Isolator Market: Overview

Increased adoption of this device as substitutes of optocouplers is likely to add to the development of the global digital isolator market over the forecast timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. Rise in the use of renewable sources of energy all over the world together with increased use of these devices as gate drivers is expected to add to the growth of the global digital isolator market in the near future.

In industrial motor-drive applications, there has been increased use of digital isolators. Besides, the capability of digital technologies to assist healthcare agencies and several organizations to keep a track of the spread of Covid-19 is estimated to support expansion of the global digital isolator market in the near future.

Ground loop noise can become fatal in various sensitive end use sectors, such as in defense and aerospace can be deadly. As such, the need for eliminating ground loops that are responsible for undesired noises in different electronic gadgets is rising. This factor is likely to work in favor of the global digital isolator market in the years to come.

This study titled “global digital isolator market” contains a detailed outline of the important market segments, namely isolation type, data rate, channel, application, vertical, and regional markets. It also makes an inclusion of the analysis of the competition prevailing in the global digital isolator market over the forecast timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Key Trends

Ground loops are considered a major reason of unwanted noise in various electric and electronic circuits, which can cause obstacles in operations. When two connected terminals in a circuit are two different ground potentials, then a ground loop is formed. This potential difference is able to cause current to flow through the interconnection leading to the generation of offset errors. These isolators are utilized for the breaking up of ground loops by making sure that all circuits come with similar ground potential. Rising demand for this device in the electronic and electrical industry is estimated to foster growth of the global digital isolator market over the assessment timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Automotive industry is witnessing considerable change so as to better its impact on the environment. Electrification of vehicle powertrains range from the advent of fully battered-powered electric vehicles to implementation of stop/start switches in them. This arrangement is believed to bring the automotive industry toward attaining sustainability in a true sense. Electric vehicles are capable of diminishing the emissions of carbon dioxide and are regarded as the backbone of automotive sector. This factor is believed to compensate for greenhouse gas’ effect on the environment to a great extent, which is likely to favor growth of the global digital isolator market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Competitive Assessment

Manufacturers in global digital isolator market are focused on expanding the global footprint through strategic mergers and acquisitions. Manufacturers are emphasizing on launching new, innovative products for expanding and diversifying their product portfolio. Collaborations with several regional players are being increasingly adopted as a strategy of expansion.

Some of the well-known players in the global digital isolator market are listed below:

ROHM Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

The Merck Group

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Regional Assessment

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as one of the rapidly growing regions in global the digital isolator market. The growth of the region is ascribed to the presence of several leading equipment and electrical device manufacturers.

