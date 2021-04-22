Coffee substitutes are non-coffee products, which possess rich coffee-like flavor. These substitutes serve as healthy products, as they do not consist of caffeine, which can affect the nervous system. These substitutes are available in powder form, which easily dissolve in hot water, and are brewed like coffee.

Chicory and dandelion root are the most common element found in many coffee substitutes such as teeccino herbal coffee alternative, cafix, and dandy blend. Chicory has anti-inflammatory compounds called polyphenols, which reduces toxins and inflammation and also protect blood cells in the body. Dandelion root is a great source of calcium and it contains various nutrients like vitamin A, C and K.

Globally, the consumers are becoming health-conscious and they are inclined to avoid coffee owing to which they are shifting towards coffee substitutes. In addition, increased millennials expenditure on beverages and health benefits offered by coffee substitutes, due to presence of ingredients such as cinnamon and almonds have resulted in increased demand for coffee substitute. Moreover, availability of coffee substitute in online sales channel and modern outlets likes hypermarket, supermarket to name few further raises the demand for coffee substitute market. In addition, packaging of coffee substitutes is done in pouches, cans, and aseptic cartons, which preserve their flavor for longer period of time and helps to keep moisture level in control, thereby preventing them from getting molds. Furthermore there is a latest trend in coffee substitute market.

The global coffee substitute market is segmented into nature, packaging, distribution channel, and region. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Depending on packaging, it is categorized into poches, cans, and aseptic cartons. As per distribution channel, it is segregated into online & hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, and department stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the coffee substitute market include World Finer Foods, Douwe Egberts, Date Seed Coffee, LIMA, Dandy Blend, Postum, Teeccino, and Tattva’s Herbs

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY NATURE

Organic

Conventional

BY PACKAGING

Pouches

Cans

Aseptic Cartons

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Online

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

