Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) is a method of treatment in which a surgically implanted pulse generator sends electrical currents through the spine in order to interfere with nerve impulses that cause chronic pain. The pulse generator is inserted in the abdomen, and small, coated wires run to the point in the spinal canal where the pain originates. The level of electricity (pulse strength) depends on the severity of the pain, and the patient activates the pulse generator for one to two hours at a time, three or four times a day.

The market of spinal cord stimulators market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing geriatric population and favorable reimbursement and insurance approval policies. However, stringent regulatory approvals and high cost of devices will impede the growth of this market. Moreover, due the introduction of innovative techniques in minimally invasive surgery will create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Medtronic, Nevro Corporation, Synapse Biomedical Inc, NeuroSigma, Stimwave LLC, Neuros Medical, Nuvectra Corporation, and Saluda Medical Pvt Ltd

The “Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global spinal cord stimulators market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and end user. The global spinal cord stimulators market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global spinal cord stimulators market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The product segment includes, non-rechargeable and rechargeable. Based on application, the market is segmented as, degenerative disk disease (DDD), failed back syndrome (FBS), unsuccessful disk surgery, multiple back operations, lumbar adhesive arachnoiditis and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). Based on end user, the market is segmented as, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others.

