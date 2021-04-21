The Soil Inoculants Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Soil Inoculants Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Soil inoculants are also known as microbial inoculants or bio inoculants which are agricultural amendments that use propitious rhizospheric or endophytic microbes to support plant health. Many of the microbes associated form symbiotic relationships with the target crops where both parties benefit. Various types of microorganisms are utilized in agriculture as nutrient providers, plant growth promoters, and plant-protecting natural elements. Agricultural inoculants are implemented to improve plant nutrition and can likewise be used to promote plant growth by stimulating plant hormone production.

Top Key Players:-Advanced Biological Marketing Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Brettyoung, Corteva, Inc., Italpollina S.p.A., Novozymes A/S, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., Soil Technologies Corporation, Cargill Incorporated

The soil inoculants market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as a rise in the demand & popularity of sustainable agriculture, mainly through organic farming. Agricultural inoculants include living microorganisms also their strains, which are mixed with the soil or plant surfaces to accommodate natural protection and nutrient solubilizing, in turn enhancing the plants’ growth. The rise in population, mainly in developing countries like China and India, is demanding more food, which is creating an opportunity for sustainable agriculture, and this is further anticipated to accelerate the market growth for soil inoculants.

The global soil inoculants market is segmented on the basis of type and crop type. On the basis of type, the soil inoculants market is segmented into bacterial inoculants and fungal inoculants. The soil inoculants market on the basis of the crop type is classified into oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others.

