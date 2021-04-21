Roof Coating Market Research Report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The building construction industry is accentuating significantly over the years worldwide. This is due to the rapid rise in population in the developed as well as in the developing regions. The rising construction of residential and commercial as well as industrial buildings has led the builders and constructors to procure advanced roof materials with an objective to deliver the buildings with better thermal management. This factor is driving the roof coating market. Attributing to the increased focus towards modern roof coating materials, the coating manufacturers are increasing their production lines, and are offering their products at a competitive price, which is facilitating end users to adopt the same rapidly.

The competitive price and easy availability of roof coating materials are catalyzing the roof coating market in the current market scenario. Additionally, the growing environmental considerations among the populations in developed as well as developing regions worldwide is boosting the procurement of modern roof coatings, thereby, triggering the growth of roof coating market. However, shorter lifespan of the roof coatings is negatively impacting on roof coating market in various countries.

The “Global Roof Coating Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the roof coating industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global roof coating market with detailed market segmentation by coating type, roof type, solution, end user, and geography. The global roof coating market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The roof coating market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

DOW Chemical Company

SIKA AG

BASF SE

RPM International Inc.

Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

National Coating Corporation

Armor Coat Roof Coating

DURO-LAST Inc.

The roof coating market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global roof coating market based on coating type, roof type, solutions, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall roof coating market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The roof coating market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report on roof coating market analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides region wise exhaustive PEST analysis.

The roof coating market report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. The key roof coating market players influencing the market are DOW Chemical Company, SIKA AG, BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, National Coating Corporation, Armor Coat Roof Coating, Duro-Last Inc. among others.

