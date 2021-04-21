Purpose Built Backup Appliance report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominate the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The statistics are represented in graphical format in this Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The report provides you the insights which help you have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impinge on the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way.

Some of The Leading Players of Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market Barracuda Network, CommVault Systems ,Dell EMC, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, NetApp , Microsoft Azure, Oracle Corporation, Symantec Corporation

Businesses today have become largely dependent on data, and events such as cyber-attacks have the potential to damage such critical data. Along with maintaining effective security measures against such cyber-threats, it is also necessary to be prepared with curative measures. A purpose built backup appliance is specially designed for storing the backup data, and restore it to the systems in case of any disaster recovery. A purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) is a disk-based standalone storage solution that is configured only for storing backup data. This solution works completely individually and therefore does not affect the operations of other servers.

Prevention of cyber-attacks incidences and online attacks on the IT-based systems coupled with large business dependencies on the data for operations is anticipated to be a major driver for the purpose built backup appliance market. Also, an increasing number of small and medium enterprises availing the cloud services owing to the lower total cost of ownership (TCO) would further propel the purpose built backup appliance market. Concerns around the security of the data in the cloud services may hinder the growth of the purpose built backup appliance market. Strengthening internet infrastructure in the majority of the developing economies and a strong emphasis on the cloud-based services laid down by organizations would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the purpose built backup appliance market.

