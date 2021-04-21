The plastic straps market was valued at US$ 1,802.47 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,714.12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

A plastic strap is basically a flexible flat material which helps to combine, hold, reinforce, or fasten an item. Plastic strapping is utilized for packaging and it is a generic term used to describe all non-metallic straps including extruded polypropylene & polyester straps together with corded or woven polyester straps.

The Asia-Pacific plastic straps market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2027. Increasing demand for plastic straps from various end-use industries, such as packaging, cargo service, and textile, is expected to boost the growth of the market. Countries such as Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Indonesia have large packaging industries, which is further contributing to this market. Moreover, global players, such as Auto Strap India, XT Pack, Tsukasa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and Cyklop, are marketing their plastic straps in these countries, which is fueling the plastic straps market growth in Asia Pacific.

Market Insights

Rising Preference for Lightweight and Low Cost Strapping Materials Driving Market Growth

Plastic straps are made of polypropylene and polyester materials and are available in a wide variety of designs, strengths, and finishes. These straps are increasingly used in a wide range of industries, such as steel, paper, cloth, cotton, and bricks and tiles. In the past few years, the popularity of plastic strapping has risen over many other packaging options. This is mainly due to the cost-saving advantages plastic strapping offers over its competitive products and efficiency benefits. Metal seals are not required in plastic strapping because either friction or heat seal is used to weld the strap. Also, damage to goods is significantly reduced by using lower cost plastic straps as compared to metal seals.. It is ideal for heavy-duty loads when good initial tension as well as retained tension are required because plastic straps have splendid retained tension properties. This way, even after the package has settled or its size has shrunk, the strap stays tight around the load. There are various high-speed automatic unitizing systems and hand tools for which this strapping form can be used. It is available in a wide variety of lengths, widths, and gauges. Nowadays, high strength plastic strapping is also available for closed rail and open-top shipments of brick, lumber, and other panel products. Due to its lightweight properties, it can be easily folded and shaped from one position to another. This further creates a massive demand for plastic straps across the globe.

Type Insights

Based on type, the plastic straps market is segmented into polyester straps, polypropylene straps, nylon straps, paper straps, composite straps, and corded & woven straps. The polypropylene straps segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019; whereas, the polyester straps segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polypropylene is often measured between high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) on the crystallinity level. This form of strapping is considered light to medium-duty and is the most economical choice for a variety of reasons. Out of all strapping materials, polypropylene is the most widely used and comes in various widths, thicknesses, and combinations of polymers. Polypropylene is often recyclable and is, therefore, an environmentally friendly alternative. The high demand for these straps can be attributed to a wide range of applications in various end-use industries owing to their higher strength, greater flexibility, better elongation properties, and ease of handling. Today, polypropylene is considered as one of the main types of plastic strapping, which is specially designed for light to medium duty unitizing, bundling, and palletizing.

End Use Insights

Based on end use, the plastic straps market is segmented into fiber, steel, cotton, paper, and bricks and tiles. The paper segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the cotton segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. For convenient handling and shipping of newspapers, plastic straps are used for bundling items. Also, growing demand for plastic straps in the paper industry is likely to propel the market’s growth in the coming years. For packaging companies worldwide, environment-friendly packaging solutions have become a trend rather than an exception. The newspaper and graphics has been rising in emerging economies due to the increased production & distribution of various magazines and print advertising. This can be due to an increase in newspapers’ number of pages on particular occasions & rapid urbanization. Newspapers and magazines are also used in the packaging industry, which would consequently increase the uptake of paper strapping materials in the application section of newspapers and graphics.

Strategic Insights

Mergers and acquisition and research and development are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide, which is further impacting the size of the market. The players present in the plastic straps market, such as Teufelberger Stralsund GmbH and FROMM Group, have been implementing the mergers and acquisition and research and development strategies to enlarge the customer base and gain significant market share across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in August 2019, Teufelberger launched innovative and sustainable PP strap after years of research and development which led to a new technology. It is the basis for the innovative product TEWE SoPRIM, a 5 mm strapping band. TEWE SoPRIM requires fewer raw materials with improved running characteristics as well as convinces, especially in the newspaper and corrugated industry.

